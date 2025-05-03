‘I return things all the time’: Woman turning a bus into a tiny home tries to make a return at Lowe’s. Then a worker steps in

While most people shop with the hopes of keeping whatever they buy for a long time, sometimes, things just don’t work out. Consequently, they may try to return their purchase—at which point they will be met with an array of return policies that vary wildly from store to store.

Featured Video

Some stores, like Costco, are famous for their generous return policies, where people can return items even after years of heavy use. Other stores are much stricter; for example, one Amazon shopper said that the company made her ship back two bottles of detergent, even though they were leaking substantially.

Now, a user on TikTok says she encountered something unexpected when trying to make a return at Lowe’s—and it has the internet divided.

What went wrong with this Lowe’s return?

In a video with over 100,000 views, TikTok user Ashley Holston (@itsashleyholston) recounts her Lowe’s return gone wrong.

Advertisement

For context, Holston says that she is currently turning a bus into a tiny home—a project that has required numerous trips to the hardware store. In the process of doing this, she says she accidentally purchased an item from Lowe’s that she did not need, and so she attempted to return it.

However, there were two problems with this return: She paid cash, and she didn’t have a receipt.

“Yeah, I don’t always keep my receipts because, well, it’s a tiny little piece of paper that I shouldn’t even be responsible for—because, you know what? I’m okay with store credit because I’m always at Lowe’s,” she explains.

That said, when she attempted to make this return without a receipt, she says she was told that it could not be performed and that she would not even receive store credit.

Advertisement

“So then anything I buy in cash and I lose the receipt, I can’t even get a store credit?” Holston asks, citing a lack of clarity about the policy.

What is Lowe’s return policy?

On the Lowe’s website, the store states that it “does not accept returns without a valid proof of purchase.”

That said, the store offers many ways to validate any purchase, including “physical or electronic receipt, order number, payment card or digital wallet, phone number, Pro Rewards Account or MyLowe’s Rewards Account.”

Advertisement

If Holston purchased the item in cash but linked the purchase to her phone number or a rewards account, it’s possible that she would be able to take advantage of the return policy.

However, Lowe’s return policy varies from item to item, with some items being returnable for only 48 hours and others returnable for up to a year. If one is uncertain about which return policy applies to their item, this can be clarified with a worker prior to purchase.

In a follow-up video, Holston claims that the clerk was able to see that she bought the item at the store, but that she still refused the return, leading Holston to question what the policy was that prevented her from making a return.

Advertisement

In the comments section, Lowe’s itself chimed in to help the TikToker resolve the situation—but that doesn’t mean everyone in the comments was on Holston’s side.

“If you’re buying things all the time. You should probably keep your receipts,” said a user.

“Well, do you like most people do, keep a folder and put all receipts in there for your home build. I do that with every project I’ve got. It’s not Lowe’s fault,” echoed another.

Advertisement

“Keep your receipt OR have a Lowe’s account with your phone number and it will keep your purchases electronically,” noted a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lowe’s via email and to Holston via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.