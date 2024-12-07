‘I want a Sequoia TRD Pro so bad but not for 90k’: Expert shows why the Toyota car market is so ‘crazy.’ Is it a good time to buy?

TikTok has become a great source of knowledge for people wanting to learn about the car market. Experts, mechanics, and car enthusiasts post countless videos that break down almost every part of a relationship a person can have to a car, including buying, selling, repairs, and defects.

Recently, Tommy (@tomislavmikula) “car buying expert” who “negotiates between 100-150 car deals a month”—including about “50 Toyotas”—broke down the entire Toyota car market in a 7-minute video.

In the video, which he posted on Oct. 29, he gives people tips on discounts, what region of the country have better deals, and which models have the best value. The video was viewed over 756,000 times as of publication.

Toyota car market breakdown

In the fast-paced video, Tommy shares “real data on actual deals that they are making at Delivrd.” Listed below are just a few of the models he goes over.

Toyota Crown Signia: This is one of the newer models, and a carry over from the Crown. Car and Driver describes it as “the luxury SUV for the thrifty.” Tommy thinks it currently delivers a better value, with a lot of dealerships offering a discount of 7-11%. Though the model has a great deal right now, Tommy warns viewers that if they are considering buying a Crown Signia then they should do it sooner rather than later.

“I do think these discounts are going to run closer to 7%, because many dealers are worried about not being able to sell them. If you want one of these it’s better to get sooner rather than later,” Tommy said.

Toyota Land Cruiser: Car and Driver reports that the Land Cruiser is back after brief hiatus and now offers a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain for a combined 326-hp. The car review site describes it as sharing “its bones with the Lexus GX” but that it has been downsized slightly, making it closer to a “Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler.” Tommy said that dealerships are currently charging above MSRP, but in some places “you can get about $2,000-4,000 off of MSRP.”

“The land cruiser market still has demand, but it’s definitely cooling down,” Tommy said.

Tried and true models

Going through the list, Tommy lays out some of the other models have become synonymous with the word Toyota.

Toyota Rav 4: Car and Driver describes this model as “a pleasant and capable compact SUV that fits well into most folks’ lives.” Tommy explains that most dealerships will offer about 6-9% off MSRP, but he suggests leasing it first.

“Best way to get the car is to lease it, get the tax credit and buy it a month later, as the year goes on the price will go down, but the inventory is low right now

Toyota Camry: Described as “a mid-size car intent on challenging competitors such as the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata,” by Car and Driver, the Camry continues it’s reputation for reliability. Tommy explains that pricing for the Camry differs depending on region and dealership.

“I have some dealerships willing to give me $5,000 off a Camry no matter the make and model because they have too many. Otherwise, we have some dealers who don’t want charge lower than the MSRP,” Tommy said.

What do viewers think?

Some felt that the pricing for new models is still too high.

“Prices are still too damn high,” one said.

“Don’t buy new!” another warned.

“Where are the good deals?” a third asked.

“Help me understand. Lease it, get a tax benefit, and then buy it?” a fourth questioned.

Others shared their experience as either a consumer or a dealer.

“Good luck finding one. Been to 15 dealerships and not one has a single RAV4 on the lot. Can’t buy what’s not for sale,” one said.

“I just sold a Camry SE last week and we took $6k off,” a dealer said.

“We don’t discount at all lol,” a second dealer quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tommy via TikTok comments and Toyota via email.

