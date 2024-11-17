‘I will never own another’: Mechanic reveals why this car brand’s transmissions are ‘absolute junk’

Car reviewer Bev (@bevurly) is back with another TikTok list—and this time, he’s targeting vehicles with the “absolute worst transmissions.”

In a video with over 1 million views, he goes over five cars he believes are plagued by terrible transmission designs and advises viewers to steer clear.

Nissan Altima

“First up, we got the Nissan Altima,” he says. “These came with a CVT transmission, and if you know anything about cars, CVT transmissions are junk, are trash, terrible design.”

According to Bev, Nissan stands out as the “biggest culprit” of these transmissions, which have caused ongoing frustration for owners.

According to Lemon Law Help, “CVT transmission issues are among the worst problems facing this particular car model.”

Chevy Traverse

Moving on, Bev calls out the Chevy Traverse.

“These were notorious for bad transmissions, especially like older models like these—not good,” he notes, warning anyone looking at a used Traverse to think twice.

Other car experts seem to agree; for instance, car site Slash Gear listed transmission issues among the most common problems for Chevrolet Traverse owners

According to the site, Traverse owners complained of “loss of power while driving, loud revving sounds without accompanying burst of power, overheating,” and more.

Ford Focus

The third car on his list is the Ford Focus.

Bev criticizes the model’s dual-clutch transmission, calling it “terrible, emphasis on terrible.”

He points out that Ford installed this transmission in other models too, but the Focus remains the most notorious. “Don’t buy it,” he warns bluntly.

Car and Driver reported back in 2019 that the 2012–2016 Ford Focus dual-clutch automatic transmission is the subject of a class-action lawsuit.

According to the site, the main issue is a “shuddering feeling while accelerating from a stop, followed by a rough 102 upshift that again sends a vibration throughout the vehicle.”

Infiniti QX60

Next, Bev takes on the Infiniti QX60, explaining that Nissan owns Infiniti and uses the same “[expletive] CVT transmission in this car.”

“Avoid the older Infinitis with the CVTs as well,” he advises.

Lemon Law Experts said about the issue, “Certain 2019 Infiniti QX60 models are equipped with Nissan’s notorious continuously variable transmission (CVT).”

According to the site, the most common problems seem to be “jerking, shuddering, hesitation, overheating, and complete transmission failure.”

Nissan Rogue

Finally, Bev rounds out the list with another Nissan model: The Rogue.

“The Rogue actually had the worst of all of the other CVT transmissions,” he says.

In his opinion, the vehicle’s larger weight and mass likely contributed to its frequent transmission failures.

Viewers react

As is common whenever Bev posts these types of videos, the comments are pretty split.

“I had a Nissan Altima with CVT transmission and it was one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned,” said one user. “It had well over 100k miles when I sold it. ZERO issues. No idea what you’re talking about.”

“As a family, we have owned 13 Nissans,” shared another. “Never had transmission issues. Could it be the lack of maintenance?”

“Maintenance maintenance maintenance,” advised a third. “All my vehicles have been Nissan and I’ve never had any issues. I only upgrade to the newer models because I want a new vehicle not because my old one had problems.”

