After his Chevrolet needed a repair, man reveals how you can save big money on car parts

Many of us have gone to a dealership for a repair only to discover that the part and installation are outrageously expensive. It can feel like you don’t have a choice but to pay. One car expert says that there may be another way, however.

Thomas (@carsrme), a TikToker who deals in used cars and repairs, is going viral for claiming that he found a spare part for a Chevrolet Avalanche for half the price a dealership quoted him.

Thomas’ post has racked up over 500,000 views as of this writing.

How much does the spare part cost?

Thomas says he noticed a bend in one of the panels that goes over the truck bed on his Avalanche. Out of curiosity, he called around and found a dealership who had a used spare part. They quoted him $1,000.

“They want $841 just for the panel. That doesn’t include tax or shipping. All in it’s $1,071 for one panel,” Thomas says.

Continuing, Thomas says he decided to use the experience as a lesson for his viewers. According to him, you can find a new panel for a GMT 800 in perfect condition for roughly $350-$400, or a slightly bent panel for $140. The latter price includes shipping.

“I don’t get the dealerships,” Thomas says. “There’s such a limited market for those trucks, who’s going to buy that panel? This is why I love these trucks. Everything used is really cheap and usually lots of new stuff on Amazon is $10.”

Scavenging versus dealerships

Auto Parts Kannapolis reports that used spare parts are “not necessarily inferior to new ones.” Salvaged auto parts are “routinely sold to insurance companies, auto body shops, auto dealerships and DIY car enthusiasts.”

Northside Salvage claims that retailers will slap a “5,000% premium” on a $10 part. The salvage yard also says you should compare the total price of repairs to the overall value of your car.

For example, if your vehicle is only worth “$5,000-6,000,” then buying a new transmission isn’t worth the cost. Salvaging the part drastically reduces the price and can extend a car’s lifespan.

Additionally, used parts can be easier to find, made by the original equipment manufacturer, and more affordable—even for foreign vehicles or rare parts.

Marysville Toyota says that dealerships sell parts that are of superior quality and compatibility. It notes that a dealership will also provide a warranty for the repairs, and helps maintain resale value by only using original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts.

What do viewers think?

Many viewers suggest using used parts and sourcing them through third party sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. Others said that instead you could visit a local salvage yard.

“I still have my parents 2001 suburban from when i was a baby everything in it has been replaced with eBay/Amazon parts but its so cheap and it wont die,” one wrote.

“I got all 3 of mine from a salvage yard for 100,” another added.

Others claim that rare parts for old cars are more expensive, while some said dealerships provide assurances that a third party seller never could.

“Supply and demand. Why are people surprised when they find out that the rare out of production part is expensive?” one person said.

“I would take the dealership any day of the week because guarantee no issues!!” a second remarked.

Thomas did not immediately reply to an inquiry posted in comments on the TikTok.

