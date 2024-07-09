‘RIP GOAT’: 5 reasons why Hondas are falling out of favor—according to TikTok 

Hondas have long been known for their reliability and efficiency, making them a popular choice for many car buyers in the U.S. However, some Honda drivers have reported issues with the vehicles, occasionally sharing their stories on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Beyond anecdotal complaints such as frequent Honda break-ins, some data substantiates these reports. According to the 2023 dependability study by J.D. Power, Honda is ranked below the industry average of 186 problems per vehicle, with an average of 205 problems per vehicle.

While Honda vehicles remain a top pick for many, others disagree. In this article, we look at five reasons, shared by users on TikTok, why some car buyers on social media are starting to look elsewhere.

‘Bad’ dealership maintenance

Jessica Randall (@jessicarandall3) had an unpleasant experience at a Honda dealership, and she shared the ordeal on TikTok.

In her video, Randall explains that when she went to pick up her car, she couldn’t find it in the parking lot despite the dealership giving her the keys. Using the panic button, she discovered her car was still in the now-locked garage bay.

After finally making it inside her car, she showed the service receipt, which included a $18.95 charge for a tire rotation and pressure check. Yet, her car’s display showed the front right tire underinflated at 27 psi.

“We are day two and still at 27…” she commented.

“Shoutout to Honda, only the best for their paying customers,” Randall wrote sarcastically in the caption. The dealership owner later contacted her and offered a refund.

The new Accord isn’t popular among buyers

TikToker and car enthusiast Sean Chandler (@sean.chandler) says Honda’s new Accord is struggling, calling it the worst year ever for the model. In his video, Chandler explains why the once-popular sedan is “flopping.”

Chandler starts by comparing the Accord to the Hybrid Toyota Camry, noting that for just $500 more, the Camry provides better value due to its superior gas savings.

He also mentions the hefty $5,000 extra cost for a hybrid drivetrain in the Accord, which pushes buyers toward options like the Tesla Model 3.

Chandler points out the nearly 50% decrease in Accord sales over the past nine years, with only 197,000 units sold in 2023 compared to 388,000 in 2014. He suggests consumers can use this sales slump to negotiate better deals at dealerships.

“The new Accord is a major flop and Honda’s probably scrambling because they’re on track for having one of the worst years of Accord sales in history,” Chandler concludes.

Some features make women feel unsafe

TikTok user Chicago River (@luxsteck) recently shared her frustration with a feature in her Honda that automatically unlocks the doors when the car is put in park. In her video, she criticizes this feature as something “designed by a man.”

“No woman has ever wanted her car to automatically unlock as soon as she [puts] it in park,” River states in her video. In the comments, the TikToker recounts a scary incident.

“Some guy once accidentally opened my driver’s door in a bank [because] he thought it was his car,” she wrote.

Other women also resonated with the video in the comment section, with one user writing: “My husband reprogrammed my key so one press unlocked all doors at once and could not understand why I wanted changed back.”

Misguided oil change intervals

The official TikTok account for Shadetree Automotive (@shadetree.automotive) shared a video with one of their auto techs explaining why he no longer trusts Honda.

“The No.1 reason why I don’t trust the Honda manufacturer anymore is they’ve moved to 10,000-mile oil change intervals,” the mechanic states in the video.

He argues that waiting this long can harm engines, saying, “We are seeing major problems by running ten thousand mile intervals on oil changes.”

The mechanic suggests that Honda may be practicing planned obsolescence.

“I firmly believe it is not in your best interest to go ten thousand miles in between oil changes, and Honda didn’t do that and make that recommendation with your engine lasting two, three hundred thousand miles in mind,” he shares.

He advises changing oil every 5,000 miles to avoid long-term issues: “Somebody that does their oil changes like I do every five thousand miles… I’m gonna have far less engine problems.”

Partnership with General Motors

TikTok user @osmiumxc90 went viral after criticizing Honda for its controversial partnership with General Motors, which led to the creation of the 2024 Honda Prologue.

In his video, he mocks the collaboration using a PowerPoint presentation.

“Me getting mad at Honda after they made the dumbest decision ever,” he captions his video, showing a slide that reads, “You have a reputation for incredible reliability…” followed by, “But you chose to partner with… General Motors,” with a laughing emoji next to GM’s logo.

Honda and GM initially teamed up to develop affordable electric vehicles to compete with Tesla. Though that plan was scrapped, they continued collaborating on hydrogen fuel cells. This partnership led to the Honda Prologue, reportedly based on GM’s Ultium electric vehicle platform.