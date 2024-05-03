‘Designed by a man’: Woman slams feature that automatically unlocks her Honda when she parks

Many car features have become commonplace in our society. But it doesn’t mean that some don’t make us scratch our heads. One woman is questioning why it’s common for cars to automatically unlock once a car is parked.

TikTok user Chicago River (@luxsteck) posted a 6-second video showing how her Honda automatically unlocks its doors once it was put in park. The video has more than 850,000 views as of Wednesday evening.

“[This is] designed by a man,” @luxsteck says in the video. “No woman has ever wanted her car to automatically unlock as soon as she [puts] it in park.”

In the comments section, @luxsteck shares a scary event that happened because her car had its automatic lock and unlock functions turned on.

“Some guy once accidentally opened my driver’s door in a bank [because] he thought it was his car,” she wrote.

@luxsteck asked viewers if they knew how to turn the feature off. Based on the video, she drives a Honda car. The Daily Dot reached out to @luxsteck via TikTok comment for further response.

Can the feature be deactivated?

According to Honda’s website, the company’s auto-lock and unlock feature “enhances both convenience and confidence for drivers and passengers.” The company said the feature can be deactivated. The unlock feature can work in several situations. When the car is put in park, the driver unlocks their door, or the ignition switch is turned off, the car may automatically unlock.

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda via email for more information.

There are a number of designs that have men and male bodies in mind. The Guardian reported this can be seen when it comes to car safety. This can also be seen when it comes to certain protective gear and even guidance around chemical exposure. According to Stat News, a study showed that biomedical patents from women rose from 6.3% to 16.2% in the last three decades. However, men still outnumber women as patent holders. This means that medicine-related inventions likely more often address men’s health.

Women resonated with the video

Viewer Ashley Jordan (@ashm4rch) said she immediately locks her doors as soon as she shifts into park.

“My husband reprogrammed my key so one press unlocked all doors at once and could not understand why I wanted changed back,” user @_blzbb.

