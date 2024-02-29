‘I would be CRYING if this was my customer’: Woman takes car to Honda dealership for maintenance. Things don’t go well

When you take your car to a dealership for maintenance, you expect to get it back in tip-top shape. One Honda owner recently had quite the opposite experience. She posted about the experience on TikTok, and viewers were aghast.

Randall filmed herself at the Honda dealership and explained that she came to pick up her car after it was serviced. She couldn’t find it in the parking lot, though, yet the workers gave her the keys back. By pressing the panic button on the fob, she discovered that her vehicle was still in the garage bay—which was closed.

North Carolina-based creator Jessica Randall (@jessicarandall3) posted her story about sub-par service at a Honda dealership in her area a couple of days ago, and it’s already gone viral. The video has 1.3 million views about 77,000 likes.

Among the services on her receipt: $18.95 for a tire rotation and pressure check. However, the reading on her car’s display showed that the front right tire was underinflated at 27 psi.

“My car is a 2022. I have put air in my tires tons of times and it automatically updates the number right away,” Randall wrote in the comments of the video. “Before I even leave the air pump. Anyways, we are day two and still at 27…”

“Shoutout to Honda, only the best for their paying customers,” the creator wrote in the video caption.

According to Randall in the comments, the owner of the dealership contacted her later and offered a refund.

Randall later posted a follow-up video that currently has 10,000 views.

“The tire that had low pressure in it actually had a nail in it, and I guess they weren’t going to tell me,” she said, adding, “Right in the middle, plain as day.” The maintenance crew had rotated that tire from the back to the front but either did not catch the nail or didn’t notify Randall about it.

The creator also claimed that she requested a state inspection, as hers was about to expire. The inspection was not performed, she said. The dealership offered to waive the charge for a inspection if she brought it back in.

Later, the dealership called again to tell Randall that two of her tires would fail inspection and she’d have to get them replaced for $169. She brought it back and asked an employee to check the tires in front of her. This time, they told her that they actually would pass inspection and not need to be replaced, Randall said.

One commenter wrote that a customer service “survey is your best friend and their worst enemy.”

“I literally sold my Honda and got a new car because i hated the service department. I always had problems with them,” another viewer commented.

“And that’s why I only use dealerships for warranty purposes,” someone chimed in.

“I work in service for Toyota and I would be CRYING if this was my customer … Like nervous/freaking out crying lol no excuse for tire pressure and especially locking it in the drive!” one viewer wrote.

“Please don’t ever let car dealerships swindle you,” a commenter advised. “Most of them think because you’re a female or even fem-presenting that you don’t know any better … I’ve had this happen so many times and they tried to tell me off the wall things to make more $. It’s gross.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Randall via TikTok and Honda via email.

