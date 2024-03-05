‘To this day still does not leak a drop of oil’: Mechanics reveal when you should sell your Honda Civic

In a trending TikTok video, viewers are treated to a series of candid conversations with mechanics about the enduring value and reliability of the Honda Civic.

The clip, simple yet profoundly telling, echoes a sentiment deeply ingrained among automotive professionals and enthusiasts alike: the Honda Civic is built to last, potentially forever. Through a series of brief interviews, mechanics from Accurate Auto (@accurateautoinc) unanimously advocate keeping a Honda Civic “forever,” a testament to the vehicle’s renowned durability and reliability.

“How long should you keep a Honda Civic? Should never get rid of them. Forever,” says one mechanic, a statement that sets the tone for the entire video.

Another mechanic adds, “Ever. Forever,” reinforcing that a Honda Civic is not just a car but a lifelong companion. This unanimous chorus of approval underscores the automotive community’s deep trust and confidence in the Honda Civic, a vehicle celebrated for its economic efficiency and steadfast reliability.

Numerous people in the comments vouched for the car’s greatness.

“784,329 on my 1986 civic [trophy emoji],” said one person.

“LETSS GOOOOO!!!!!! [salute emoji] Only got rid of the Honda Civic to get a newer Honda Civic [handshake emoji],” said another satisfied customer.

“326k on my 06 civic. To this day still does not use or leak a drop of oil,” a third added.

One person wrote of her decade-plus-old car, “My 2013 Civic has 170k with only regular maintenance done on it. It’s a beast, and I will drive it into the ground.”

The video’s message resonates with the broader consensus on the Honda Civic’s status as one of the most reliable cars on the market. Known for its economical yet durable nature, the vehicle has become a favorite among consumers, boasting an impressive track record that spans several decades. However, as with any longstanding vehicle make, only some model years have lived up to the lofty expectations set by its predecessors.

Research and consumer feedback compiled by sources like copilotsearch.com highlight specific model years that prospective buyers might avoid. Notably, the 2001 model has been flagged for its susceptibility to transmission failure and exhaust system issues, leading to an unfortunate reputation as one of the most recalled cars in history. Similarly, model years 2003-2005 have also been scrutinized for reliability concerns, suggesting that while the Honda Civic remains a pinnacle of automotive excellence, specific years may fall short of the brand’s esteemed reliability standards.

Despite these exceptions, the overarching narrative surrounding the Honda Civic is overwhelmingly positive. The vehicle’s solid reputation is not just a product of marketing but is grounded in real-world performance and longevity. Mechanics, who deal firsthand with the maintenance and repair of countless vehicles, recognize the car’s remarkable ability to withstand the test of time. Their endorsements, as candidly captured in the TikTok video, speak volumes about the car’s place in the automotive world.

The Daily Dot has contacted @accurateautoinc and Honda for comment.