‘I would rather you stiff me’: Server shares everything she had to do for disruptive table with kids—only to get a $1 tip

TikTok has become a hub for servers to share the ups and downs of working in the service industry. And in a new viral video, a creator named Tyler (@callme.tyler) shared a story about poor tippers that demonstrated something she “hates as a server.”

“So I had this table yesterday, and it was two adults, two kids,” she said. According to her, one of the children was “running around throwing sh*t” while the adults acted “weird.”

Tyler said the adults “guzzled” six drinks each during the course of their meal. Then, when they were ready to leave, she said the man started “waving the checkbook in [her] face” while she was talking to another table. “The table that I was talking to was just like, ‘Oh my God,’ like, they felt so bad for me,” she said.

“Their check was $86, and they gave me a hundred-dollar bill or whatever,” she continued. “And typically, someone would at least leave that as a tip, you know what I’m saying? But they said they needed the change.”

Tyler said after she gave them their change, the customers “bolted” out, leaving a mess under their child’s highchair. On top of that, the server said she found the older child dunking chicken tenders into his drink when she went to check on the table, and his mother just giggled.

“So they leave, and I look at the table—one dollar. They gave me a singular f*cking dollar bill,” she said. “So not only did their kids leave a huge f*cking mess, … they were running me the f*ck around, and they were disturbing my other tables, and he waved his f*cking checkbook in my face—and then he leaves me a f*cking dollar?”

“I would rather you stiff me because that is just mad disrespectful,” she added. “Like, you think all that was worth a f*cking dollar?”

In the comments section, viewers shared their shock at the customers’ behavior.

“This is literally why I’m done serving because it’s always the tables that are awful that don’t tip or tip $1,” one viewer shared. “One time my table handed me the check book with a $1 tip and I literally gave it back to them before they left bro,” another added. “I wasn’t having it.”

Meanwhile, a third commenter admitted that before becoming a parent, she “used to hate when people would let their kids throw things all over the floor, booth, and able.”

“Now as a mom I always pick up and my kids know better,” she added.

Tyler didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.