‘I was soooo annoyed at how he handled it’: Server runs card for the wrong payment. Her manager’s fix costs her a tip

A server vented on TikTok about a manager who stepped in to help her when she made a mistake but only made things worse.

In the viral video with over 5,000 views, TikToker Stephanie (@stephaniiiieann) told viewers the manager cost her a tip when he exacerbated what should’ve been a simple problem to fix.

“I wanted to do a quick story time about something that happened yesterday that kind of perturbed me,” she began in the clip.

Stephanie then explained that she works in a corporate restaurant and recently had a table with two guests. One of the guests paid with a card, and the other paid with cash. That’s when things started to go wrong, she said.

“I accidentally ran the card for the wrong payment,” Stephanie explained.

The server said there was a quick, “easy” way to fix her mistake.

“All you have to do is get a manager to go into the system, reopen the check, and then delete the payment,” she shared.

Except, as Stephanie described it, things didn’t quite go as simply as planned. She said she called a manager for help, explained the situation, and repeated which table and seat number were affected by her mistake. However, Stephanie said her manager deleted the wrong payment.

“That was for the wrong table,” she reportedly told him during a back-and-forth about the slip-up.

I was so annoyed bc he just shrugged and walked away 🤦🏻‍♀️ why was it my responsibility to figure out YOUR mistake when youuuu literally hold a position of "authority", went through management training, and get paid to problem solve? LIKE WHAT. Irritating.

To make matters worse, Stephanie said, “He deleted the whole payment, which means my restaurant that I work at doesn’t get their money, and I don’t get that tip from that table.”

Fortunately, the server said she and her manager fixed the original payment error, and she later realized that her manager did not complete the process to delete the payment for the other table.

Still, Stephanie said her manager was flippant about his mistake, which left a bad taste in her mouth.

“The thing that bothered me the most about this whole situation was how nonchalant that manager was about the restaurant not getting their money and me not getting my tip money,” she concluded.

In the comments section, viewers sympathized with the woman.

“That would make me so mad!” one viewer wrote. “And I always double check that I have the correct ticket before deleting anything.”

“The rage I would have,” another added.

“I was soooo annoyed at how he handled it,” Stephanie responded. “Like how am I explaining to you how to delete a payment?? And then figure out YOUR mistake? Annoying.”

