‘I have sticky frap roast and classic syrup on my arms and neck’: Starbucks barista carefully details a day in the life at her ‘overstimulating’ job

Food service employees are often tasked with performing multiple functions simultaneously. They take orders, clean, deal with customers, and more, all while being on their feet with little time to rest.

While some may find this exhilarating, many find the tasks—and performing them in a hectic food service environment—exhausting.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing their list of grievances about working at Starbucks.

In a video with over 54,000 views, TikToker M (@user29934192527) offers a detailed recounting of a typical day at Starbucks. The day includes frantically taking orders from a loud headset while “chill” music plays, being covered in sticky Starbucks syrups, getting soaked by a wet counter, and more.

In the comments section, many Starbucks employees spoke to the accuracy of the TikToker’s video.

“Working at a sbux is def the most overstimulating experience,” one commenter wrote. “and my friends wonder why i don’t go out after i get off.”

“If anyone ever asks me again what working at starbucks is like i’m literally showing them this vid,” a second said.

“How to send this to the ppl yelling at us that we’re lazy and dont know how to work a real job,” another added.

“Sbux is sensory hell,” an additional commenter explained. “you really put it so beautifully.”

M replied to the comment, writing, “Thank you that’s because all five senses are constantly alert and my adhd brain notices and feels everything all at once.”

Other commenters added to the list of issues that come with working at Starbucks.

“Pouring the coconut milk and it flies across the entire counter. pouring a frap and it all falls out of the blender onto u at once,” one commenter detailed.

“Dont forget the dto screens being sticky af and the amount of bees and flies buzzing around your head,” a second offered.

“Don’t forget the people in cafe constantly asking you to get them water when you’re backed up with 15 stickers,” a third recalled.

“Mannn the only thing you missed is a shaker lid popping off while shaking it,” another said.

The Daily Dot contacted @user29934192527 via TikTok comment for further information.