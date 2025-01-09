‘Never let me down’: Mechanics reveal the best tire brand. So is it Goodyear, Falken, or Yokohama?

What is the best tire brand? You may consider replacing your worn-down tires now that the New Year is here. But which brand should you replace them with?

The social media manager of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Evans Toyota (@evanstoyota) decided to ask the dealership’s mechanics what their preferred brand was. And they had opinions.

The video, posted by Evan back in August of 2024, currently has over 70,700 views and counting.

What did the mechanics say?

“What is your favorite tire brand?” the interviewer in the video asks.

The first mechanic picks the American-made Goodyear. “I like their Duratracs,” he explains.

The second mechanic picks the Japanese brand Falken. The next mechanic picks Goodyear again, while the following one chooses another Japanese brand, Yokohama.

The fifth Evans employee opts for a dark horse choice: B.F Goodrich. Originally an American tire company, it was sold in 1990 to French tire giant Michelin.

“My grandfather worked [at B.F. Goodrich] for 50 years,” he explains.

Finally, the last mechanic interviewed opted for Goodyear, landing the brand far and above Evans’ preferred best tire brand.

But do the experts agree with their choice?

The no. 1 brands

Consumer Reports disagreed with the Evans crew. None of the brands mentioned made the cut.

Per Consumer Reports’ YouTube channel, the best tire brands of 2025 were Michelin and Continental.

Michelin’s Defender 2 was named the best tire for cars and mid-sized SUVs, while German manufacturer Continental’s Terrain Contact H/T was deemed the best all-season tire for trucks.

Tire Easy.com also gave first place to Michelin. However, it put Goodyear in second place.

“Goodyear has earned its reputation as one of the best tire brands for its tenacious grip and outstandingly responsive handling,” it says.

Unfortunately, Cartalk was not as impressed. Like Consumer Reports, its calculated ratings found that Michelin and Continental were the first and second best, respectively.

Yokohama was named fourth best, with Goodyear coming right behind them in fifth place.

Torii Jackson, social media creator for Evans Toyota, told the Daily Dot, “We are a Toyota dealership that likes to inform people of our facts and opinions. We can be a little controversial sometimes, but that’s what makes it fun. We made this video, along with others, to give our customers a glimpse of our personalities!”

Viewer tire brand opinions

Unsurprisingly, the video viewers had a lot of opinions as well, and they took to the comments to express them.

“Cooper or Goodyear are good for the price in my opinion I’ve really never had one fail me yet,” Khaoscats (@khaoscats) opined.

One viewer stated simply, “Only valid answer is Yokohama.”

Another wrote, “Goodyears are legitimately the worst major brand, Michelin or Bridgestones all day if you’re not broke.”

“Goodyears are only good for a year,” another joked.

And one viewer firmly agreed with the experts, stating, “In my opinion, Michelin is the best tire brand in the car industry because Michelin tires runs smoothly on the road.”

The Daily Dot also reached out to Goodyear via its website for a statement.

