‘Where’s the other baristas’: Starbucks barista has to close the store alone

A Starbucks worker shared a video in which she has to close a store by herself, and it led to a number of people being amazed and horrified that she attempted to do so.

The video comes from creator Hawa (@hayhawa), who cheerfully discloses via the caption, “When you have one hour to do your close, everything can be done! come close my Starbucks store with me.” The clip has received nearly 30,000 views since going up on June 14.

In the clip, the Starbucks worker describes her closing routine, creates a to-do list (which has 16 different items on it), and simultaneously works and tackles items on said list. She walks through specific items on the list for the camera, including restocking cups and lids, cleaning out coffee machines, and taking inventory of wasted foods.

“I looked at the milks,” the creator observed, “and was like, hmmm, these expire tomorrow. Guess who closes tomorrow? That’s right, I do — I’m going to have to dump all of those tomorrow.”

While this scenario would have led many other workers to quit, this employee even goes above and beyond and cleans the drains because she finds them bothersome.

She concludes her video while panning the camera around the sparkling coffee shop, “The store looks nice, everything’s great, and now I can go home.”

Commenters weighed in with their thoughts about the one Starbucks employee having to close the store down by herself.

“Girl it looked like you did all that on the list yourself,” one proclaimed before asking, “Where’s the other baristas?”

That led to the creation of a short, separate video declaring, “Sometimes I’m alone. Sometimes I’m not. Sometimes I’m alone. Hello?”

The creator also added in the second video’s caption, “We only have an opening and closing manager scheduled for the beginning of the week, and our one midday barista gets scheduled close to the end of the week. Our store is [dead] this summer.”

Another was amazed at the timespan within which the Starbucks worker was able to complete all her closing tasks. “An HOUR before close? I start doing stuff 7 hours before close,” they joked.

Someone else agreed and noted, “Girl we start 5 hours before close.”

One person offered a suggestion, saying, “We have a laminated list of all the tasking.”

“Seeeee im trying to convince my asm to make one!!” the creator responded. “He literally has a laminator in his trunk!!”

But while some viewers were alarmed by the amount of work being done by one employee, others found the content healing.

“I just finished closing awhile ago,” one commenter said, “and now watching someone else close is fun and stressful LMAO.”

