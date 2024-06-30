‘Good bye catalytic converter’: Gas station customer accidentally fills up car with ‘racing fuel.’ What is it?

One would think that filling up a car at a gas station is a straightforward process. While it may be for those who are familiar with cars and their own car’s needs, the variety of options can be confusing for those not in-the-know.

For example, one user said they tried to save money on gas by going for a lower-octane fuel, only to end up with a trip to the auto shop. A mechanic noted that a car was having issues after the driver filled the tank with E85 fuel, and another internet user advised against buying 89-grade gasoline in general.

Now, a TikTok user has sparked a discussion after claiming he accidentally filled his car with “racing fuel.”

What is ‘racing Fuel?’

In a video with over 1.8 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Bryant Gavello (@bryantgavello) shows himself standing in front of a gas pump.

“I just used racing fuel, I guess, which is $14 a gallon,” he says in the video, a look of confusion on his face. “What the f*** is racing fuel?”

He then shows the meter, which lists that Gavello has been charged $144.90 for 10.35 gallons of racing fuel.

As explained by Dale Gas and Oil, “Racing fuels are quite similar to the street fuel we use for our regular vehicles, albeit containing a higher octane level due to more additives. Street fuel typically has an Anti-Knock Index (AKI) ranging from 87 to 94, while racing fuels start at 95 AKI and run as high as 118 AKI.”

While it may seem like racing fuel would be better for a vehicle, this isn’t always the case, especially if the car is not designed to take such fuel.

“Using racing fuel in a street vehicle may result in a loss of efficiency because of the need for a hotter spark,” reads a blog post from fuel distributor Reeder Distributors, Inc. “Racing fuel may also cause damage to the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors installed on street vehicles.”

According to the post, racing fuel is “specifically designed to work with high-performance engines.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, few took the mistake seriously, with many making humorous comments about the accident.

“Your car boutta be on X Games mode,” a user wrote.

“‘Why is it spicy’- your engine,” added another.

That said, many also noted that there could be negative consequences for his actions.

“It’s a higher octane gas, needs more compression to burn properly. Only bad thing thatll happen is your car might not start,” said a user.

“Good bye catalytic converter,” stated a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gavello via Instagram direct message.

