‘My dad would put 87 in his BMW and wonder why he had fuel system issues’: Driver gets 87 grade gasoline. It backfires

One man’s attempt at saving money at the gas pump may have cost him a trip to the mechanic. The moment was caught in a viral video uploaded by TikTok user Osmiumxc90 (@osmiumxc90) and has racked up 535,200 views and 39,300 likes.

“Alright, let’s fill it with 87,” text overlaid on the clip read. “It’ll be fine.”

Based on the video’s next shot, the choice to use cheaper gas backfired.

The camera focused on a report from a car diagnostic report that found one confirmed code that read: “P0301 Cylinder 1 Misfire Detected.”

The discovery of the code after using cheaper gas elicited shock from the car’s owner.

“Ohhhh my ennngiinnneee,” a voice exclaimed while the clip rolled.

Is it risky to use 87 grade gasoline?

According to AutoZone’s website, the possible causes for a P0301 error code includes low quality fuel. There are some other reasons the error might show up like worn out/dirty/faulty spark plugs, coils, or faulty fuel injectors. The website goes on to recommend possible solutions for solving the problem and getting rid of the error code.

Many in the video’s comments section believe the solution may be as simple as using better gas.

They also reported experiencing similar issues when fueling their more expensive cars with the cheaper gas option and recommended using the grade of gas recommended by manufacturers.

“My dad would put 87 in his BMW and wonder why he had fuel system issues,” user Alex Edwards wrote.

“Remember yall if the manufacturer says 93, use 93,” user Freedom Riders commented. “If you can’t afford it, sell the car and get one that does.”

“If you look at where you your gas cap is 99% of the time at least in the car is that I have seen it literally tells you what type of gas it needs specifically,” user Bree recommended.

However, others said they use the cheaper option in the car and have yet to experience problems.

“Been putting 87 in my 91 car for like 3 years she’s never had 91 in my ownership,” user Bingus Tungus commented. “Seems fine so far.”

The Daily Dot reached out to user Osmiumxc90 via TikTok comment for more information.