‘Crying for help’: Woman checks into hotel room. Then she finds a hidden message under the bathroom sink

A woman called the police after she discovered what could be a call for help written under the bathroom sink in her hotel room in Elgin, Illinois.

In a video with over 3.7 million views, TikToker Coyaa (@baby.capp) says she discovered drawings under the sink while cleaning.

“I decided to look up,” she says. She shows several drawings under the sink depicting abuse. The assailant is labeled “dad.” One message reads, “help.”

“We need to figure out who was in here with their dad,” she says, voice shaking. “I called the police. They’re on their way out here.”

What did the police do after seeing the drawings?

In a follow-up video, Coyaa shows a police officer from the Elgin Police Department shining a flashlight under the sink. However, she says they weren’t able to look into the situation further.

“He said because I’ve been in this hotel room for two months, they’re probably long gone,” she says. “I feel like that’s bull… because hold on.” She opens the hotel room door and shows a camera right outside.

“Anyone who comes into this room, the camera should catch it,” she says. “And it’s a hotel. They should have the records.”

Coyaa says she called the hotel’s front desk the next day. She claims the worker took some pictures and said she would have someone paint over it.

“It doesn’t seem like anyone cares,” she exclaims.

Commenters say they’re outraged by the lack of action from the police and hotel staff.

“I was trafficked as a child. Let me tell you the police do not care. The hotel managers do not care. There were some housekeepers I think tried to help me but they were the only ones,” one shared.

“Just goes to show how the system continues to fail these children in need,” another wrote.

“These poor babies never get the help they need until something tragic happens by then it’s to late,” a third said.

Did the police follow up?

Coyaa says she decided to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and was promised an investigator would call her back. She has not shared a further update.

In the meantime, she says that the Elgin Police Department followed back up with her, only to call her out for making a TikTok and suggest that she or one of her children drew the images under the sink.

Commenters express their shock at the officer’s alleged suggestion.

“Unbelievable! Clearly there is a child out there getting abused and they do not care. This is so sad! I’m sorry this happened to you!” one wrote.

“Wild that they blamed you for it. It’s actually embarrassing how the system FAILS children like this,” another said.

Coyaa says she will try to obtain body cam footage of the last interaction with the officer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Coyaa and the Elgin Police Department.