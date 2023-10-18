What does ASL mean on TikTok? The meaning of ASL on TikTok is the same meaning as lots of other places, though those getting very online through TikTok might be new to internet slang.

Originally coined as an acronym for “age, sex, location,” ASL has found its way into TikTok’s lexicon, but with varying interpretations that depend in part on individual users’ online histories.

Origins and traditional meaning of ASL

The term ASL dates back to the early days of the internet, serving as a quick way for users to share basic personal information. However, with the rise of TikTok and its unique culture, ASL has taken on additional connotations. According to Dexerto, it’s most notably and weirdly been used as shorthand for “as hell,” showcasing the platform’s ability to reshape and repurpose existing phrases.

What does ASL mean on TikTok?

ASL’s meaning on TikTok is multifaceted.

American Sign Language

Many TikTok users are familiar with ASL as an abbreviation for American Sign Language. Content related to this includes lessons, tutorials, and song interpretations, usually denoted with the acronym in all caps.

‘As Hell’

A newer interpretation of ‘asl’ (often in lowercase) stands for “as hell.” It’s a phrase used for emphasis, much like its complete form.

Age, Sex, Location

Though now somewhat outdated, some users still recognize the original internet meaning as the go-to ASL meaning on TikTok. Given the app’s younger user base, this usage might not be as prevalent as the other interpretations.

Popularity and usage on TikTok

Like any viral trend, the usage of ASL on TikTok fluctuates based on popular content. Videos tagged “#asl” have garnered billions of views, with a significant portion related to American Sign Language. However, videos exploring the term’s “as hell” meaning also enjoy their share of attention.

Navigating the shifting landscape of TikTok slang

The term’s varied meanings on TikTok highlight the platform’s dynamic language landscape. As TikTok continues to grow and influence global online culture, users can expect the introduction and evolution of more terms. Other examples include “POV” (point of view), “mid” (mediocre or average), and “accountant” (a term with a unique TikTok-derived definition).

For newcomers to TikTok or those striving to keep up with its ever-changing vernacular, understanding terms like ASL can seem daunting. However, the meanings become more apparent with context and some online digging. As TikTok keeps influencing digital culture, staying updated with its evolving language is essential to remain in the loop.