‘Keeping mechanics employed’: Mechanics share what car brand you should never buy. They say the same thing

It turns out that a lot of Ford mechanics don’t think you should purchase a Ford.

That’s what can be deduced from a viral TikTok video created by Roadrunner (@allgasnobreaks99.50.80.5). It pulled in more than 5.5 million views as of Monday morning from a video posted Tuesday.

In it, the creator interviews multiple mechanics, many wearing Ford uniforms or sweatshirts. He asks the simple question, “What car should you never buy?”

The first mechanic breaks into nervous laughter before saying, “I don’t know.” Then the first of many in the two-and-a-half-minute video says, “Ford.”

One mechanic even quips, “I would say Ford, but then that would put us out of business.”

The survey did elicit some other responses. One singled out the Dodge Neon, and another opted for the whole GMC fleet. One looked askance at BMWs. Another remarked, regarding the Nissan Sentra, “F*ck the CVT,” referring to the continuously variable transmission system Nissan uses.

A July Daily Dot story highlighted a car expert’s five cars he wouldn’t “touch with a ten-foot pole,” and the Nissan CVT figured heavily into the list.

But the survey tipped heavily to the Ford brand, with one mechanic offering the “Ford Focus from 2013” as a very specific example of a car he didn’t rate.

Are they right?

According to a Consumer Reports survey from February, Ford ended up in the middle of the pack for its customer satisfaction survey. The survey sought to determine, according to its language, “Brands are ranked on the average percentage of owners who said in CR member surveys that they would buy the same vehicle again.”

For this most recent survey, Rivian came out on top, supplanting Tesla, with 86 percent of Rivian owners surveyed saying they would buy a Rivian again if given the choice.

Of the 29 brands featured in the survey, Ford was squarely in the middle with 67 percent of respondents saying they’d do it again, tied with GMC in 15th place. Other brands in the top five included Mini, BMW, Porsche, and Tesla, while Volkswagen and Infiniti brought up the rear.

“Ford gonna see this and they gonna get fired,” one predicted.

Another cracked, “Ford..keeping mechanics employed.”

Someone else observed, “Working at ford and telling us not to buy it is CRAZY.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Ford via email.

