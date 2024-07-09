‘You think Nissan would abandon their CVT transmission’: Mechanic reveals 5 cars known for having ‘major’ transmission failures

Buying a car can be a daunting task, but several helpful videos on social media can help consumers make the right choice. Recently, a TikToker and self-styled car expert, who’s known for sharing his opinions on various car models, went viral after he posted a list of five cars that he says are known for having major transmission failures.

As Bev (@bevurly) says at the start of his video, “You don’t wanna touch these cars with a 10-foot pole.”

Nissan Versa

According to Bev, “the Nissan Versa with Nissan’s legendary CVT transmission [is] absolute junk.”

“Look I could do Nissan dirty and list five of their cars on this list,” he says. But he says that since he’s feeling nice, he’s just going to single out the Nissan Versa.

Car shopping website Copilotsearch reports that Nissan Versa models from 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2012 tend to have frequent issues with their transmission, with the worst overall year being 2008.

Nissan Altima

“Look I said I’m feeling nice. I’m not feeling like a saint,” he says before also name-checking the Nissan Altima.

“Again, CVT transmission—junk,” he says, giving a thumbs down. He says these cars get to a hundred thousand miles and then the transmission blows.

Mechanic shop GT Automotive reports that one of the common complaints car owners have with their Nissan Altimas do indeed revolve around the transmission.

“Some drivers have reported that the vehicle’s continuously variable transmission (CVT) is causing shuddering or jerking when accelerating. In some cases, drivers have even reported total transmission failure,” GT Automotive reports. “This has been more common in earlier models. In fact, the warranty for Altimas from 2007 to 2010 was actually extended due to this CVT issue. If you’re looking for a newer model, though, you’ll be glad to know that this isn’t on the list of 2020 Nissan Altima problems.”

Bev recommends getting a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord instead.

Ford Focus

Bev says the Ford Focus, “came with their DCT transmissions, which were horrible. You kinda just wanna expect them to go out and prepare [for that].”

According to an article published by the law office of Kemnitzer, Barron & Krieg, a consumer law firm based in San Francisco, many consumers who purchased or leased a Ford Focus from 2012 to 2015 found a defect in the transmission that caused several issues. Although Ford did not provide any solutions or initiate a recall, many of these consumers were fortunate to find recourse through the court system.

Infinity QX60

The Infinity QX60 is next on Bev’s list, and he gives it that honor because, “If you know anything about cars, Infinity is pretty much Nissan.” He sarcastically adds that since Nissan has such a “great” CVT transmission system, they decided to put it in the Infinity as well, which is what earns the car its spot on his list.

The Infinity’s transmission issues are hardly a secret, and even an Infinity dealership in Oxnard, Calif., lists several transmission failure symptoms that customers should be on the lookout for.

Chevy Traverse

Bev specifies that the 2013 and 2014 Chevy Traverse models are the ones with the most issues.

“A whole bunch of owners reported at like 100,000 miles,” he says, adding, “Can’t say I’m surprised.”

Copilotsearch also says that the Chevy Traverse is a car with transmission issues, but according to the website, the worst year for the Traverse is 2009 with multiple owners reporting shaking, grinding, hard shifting, lack of response, low fluid levels, and more issues at 80,000 miles.

Bev received 1.8 million views on his video. Some viewers defended the cars and claimed that the car makers had already resolved these issues.

“You think Nissan would abandon their CVT transmission,” one said.

“Everyone uses cvt, they fixed the main issues with them back in 21 and now all the new cars are good,” said another.

“2014 Nissan Altima 230k miles still going,” claimed a third.

“Owned several Ford Focus’. Never had a problem,” said someone else.

Some viewers thought Bev was missing a few cars from his list.



“How a Jeep/Dodge/Chrysler car isn’t in your top 5 is insane,” one said.

“Where’s the 10r80,” asked another, referring to the transmission used in other Ford cars like the Mustang, Expedition, Ranger, and a number of Lincoln SUV models.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bev via TikTok comments for further information.

