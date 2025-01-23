‘You will close garages’: Expert shows little-known trick for replacing a broken rearview mirror. Here’s what else to just DIY on your car

A content creator, who goes by @tonggeshuoche, is helping car owners save money with simple DIY tips for basic car maintenance.

In one of his latest Instagram Reels, which has racked up over 746,000 views, the creator walks viewers through quick and easy ways to replace common parts in a vehicle.

He offers answers to one of the most common concerns for all drivers: Is this something I can handle with a quick trip to AutoZone or do I need to call a mechanic?

Which car parts can you replace easily?

In the video, @tonggeshuoche starts by showing how to change an air filter under the hood.

“Let’s open these two buckles,” he says, clicking on two switches to reveal a box containing the air filter. “This way you can replace the air filter inside.”

Next, he demonstrates how to replace the air conditioning filter. He does this by opening the glove box and removing a small latch, which reveals a compartment containing the filter.

Next, he explains how to replace the battery in a car key. “Eject the mechanical key,” he says while showing how to gently open the key along a side gap. This trick makes swapping out the button battery quick and easy.

For a broken rearview mirror, he suggests using the key to carefully pry upward at the base to remove the old lens and replace it with a new one.

Finally, he moves to the wiper blades, pointing out a small black square on the blade and explaining how pressing it down allows for an easy replacement.

What other car parts can drivers just replace themselves?

According to Business Insider, the full list includes:

Oil changes

Oil filters

Headlight bulbs

Tailight bulbs

Spark plugs

Car battery

Brake pads

Brake discs

Alternators are also a relatively easy installation with a good YouTube tutorial. Ditto after-market ApplePlay touchscreens. Brake work is intensive, however, so sure you can do it but that’s one requiring a cost-benefit analysis if you’re going to DIY it.

Who can benefit from these car tips?

The creator’s tips align with many guides shared by experts online, including those on platforms like YouTube, which means most car owners can benefit from them.

However, the process can vary slightly depending on the car’s make and model.

For example, when switching a car’s side mirror, some vehicles have heated mirrors that require detaching wiring before replacing them. Similarly, while car keys come in different designs, the general approach—opening the key to access the battery—remains consistent.

Windshield wiper replacements also vary depending on the model, but they’re still a relatively simple DIY task across most vehicles.

In the comments under the video, users didn’t seem to think the tips apply to all types of vehicles.

“Depending on models.. next time specify an auto,” suggested one user.

“It’s not always like that, please just go to the mechanic.” advised another.

“You can do these things more or less only in the cars that are medium low price between 90s and 2015s max,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tonggeshuoche via Instagram direct messages for comment.

