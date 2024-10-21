‘That’s still got 60-70 percent’: Driver questions how she was even able to brake after changing brake pads. Viewers are torn

A car’s brake pads can last between 20,000 and 70,000 miles, depending on how often one drives and one’s driving habits. Typically, a good rule of thumb is to get new ones when it takes a bit longer to brake, and that’s usually followed by screeching or grinding.

In a video with a whopping 10.7 million views, TikTok user @ss.av.ii_ is holding an old brake pad her father removed from her car. “Y’all. My dad changed my [brake] pads. How was I able to [brake]?” she asks in the text overlay.

The old brake pad is thin and has brake dust on it. The metal is showing, and the indicator tab on both sides is popping out.

“It will remain a mystery,” she captioned the video.

Viewers don’t see an issue with it

The Daily Dot reached out to @ss.av.ii_ via TikTok comment and direct message.

“Dawg I’ve seen brake pads literally down to a sheet of metal, like paper thin,” one viewer wrote.

“Bro that has so much life to it what????” another questioned.

“That’s still got 60-70 percent,” a third stated.

Alleged mechanics weighed in with their opinions on the state of the pad.

“As a mechanic, this is wayyyy better than most I’ve seen,” one user commented.

“Auto mechanic here, these are completely fine and whilst it doesn’t hurt to replace them at this point. these didn’t need to be immediately replaced. they have quite a few miles of life left,” a second remarked.

Other signs of worn-out brake pads

If the brake pads are four millimeters or less, it’s time for new ones. Depending on the year of the vehicle, the Antilock Braking System and the brake system warning light may flash on your dashboard.

Another common physical sign it’s time for new pads is when the metal indicator tab is showing, according to Brakes To Go. So, it’s a good thing that @ss.av.ii_ replaced her brake pads when she did, as hers was.

What happens if you don’t replace them?

Since cars clutch the rotor (the iron disc connected to the tire’s hub, per Tire & Wheel Connection), when one brakes, a driver will have a hard time braking with worn-out pads. That can result in an accident. Furthermore, driving with worn-out brake pads can damage the tires and cause the car to pull on one side.

