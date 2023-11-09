‘I’m finna go home’: Wendy’s worker says 2 co-workers quit mid-shift and everyone else called out

A Wendy’s was left with just three workers after everyone else called out, quit, or was fired. One of the three remaining staffers decided she wouldn’t be overworked for the sake of the fast food chain, so she left, too.

In the TikTok, Wendy’s worker Lauren (@theeoriginallaaybaae) says that nearly everyone who was supposed to work the shift with her called out. They were already low-staffed when one person quit, and another got fired.

“On today’s episode of why you shouldn’t work at this f*ck-*ss job,” Lauren says.

Then it was down to just Lauren, a sandwich maker, and the manager when they’re supposed to have at least three other people to take orders, get the money, make fries, and do maintenance.

“Who gone take the money? Who gone do the fries? Who gone take the orders? Cause it’s gone be two people,” Lauren says.

“I’m finna go home. Y’all not gonna overwork me like this. No,” Lauren says as she prepared to walk out of work.

The video has over 20,000 views and dozens of comments as of Thursday morning.

“Idk why i waste my time with this job,” she said in the caption.

Several commenters shared they have a similar struggle at their Wendy’s.

“Dam it’s the same at the Wendy’s I work at we have to lock the door for dine in cause it’s not enough ppl,” a person said.

“I know this all to well I work for Wendy’s I work window they expect me to take orders, cash, drinks, bag th food and hand it out by myself,” another wrote.

“Wendy’s the worst job i’ve ever had and i used to wipe old ppl butt,” a further commenter wrote.

However, based on the comments section, it seems Lauren opted to stick around for the shift. She shared that they closed the dining room and only did drive-thru orders, but it was “still so busy.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Wendy’s worker want to clock out as soon as possible. The Daily Dot previously covered a video that showed a Wendy’s employee speed-mopping the store during closing, presumably trying to finish the task quickly so they could go home. However, the person filming theorized that the worker was “on crack.”

Several other Wendy’s workers have complained about how quickly they have to push out drive-thru orders since there is a timer monitoring how quickly employees can move customers through the line. One employee specifically shared that she doesn’t like adding items to an order once placed since it slows down her time, which is being monitored.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren for comment via Instagram direct message.