‘She’s trying to keep her job’: Wendy’s manager caught trying to lower drive-thru times when line is empty

In a now-viral TikTok, a driver spots a Wendy’s worker pushing a cart back and forth in the drive-thru, leading viewers to speculate on what she is doing.

TikToker Jose Romero (@eaglegraphixslongbeach) posted the video on March 6. In it, they show a clip of a Wendy’s worker rolling a hand truck around an empty drive-thru.

The text overlay reads, “I just know she has to be tricking the system.”

Many fast food restaurants track drive-thru times with sensors that detect car movement in front of the order screen or window, according to a Mashed article. This is likely the “system” to which Romero is referring.

Viewers jumped into the comments section to speculate that she might be lowering the restaurant’s drive-thru times.

“She is tricking her drive thru timer into thinking a car is there and they are serving it quick which brings down their average time,” one user wrote.

“She’s fixing her drive thru time… so they don’t see how slow they are at getting food out,” another said.

Others warned against exposing the manager, who may be trying to stay out of trouble with the higher-ups.

“She’s trying to keep her job and y’all exposing her,” one commenter said.

“Corporate gives them certain times they have to meet other wise fired! Definitely takes away from the quality on the food shame on corporate,” another explained.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s and Romero via email for further information.