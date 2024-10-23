‘Wendy’s should be canceled after that krabby patty meal’: Wendy’s customer orders Boo! Bag. Not everyone is onboard when she shows what’s inside

If you love Halloween, then the newest Wendy’s Boo! Bag meals are going to drive you batty.

Featured Video

That was certainly the case for TikToker Synthia (@synthiasaves) who recently put out a viral video unpacking the newest Halloween-themed meals from Wendy’s. As of publication, her video has 135,000 views, though not all of her viewers are as excited for the Boo! Bags as she is.

‘Tis the season to eat spooky

“Run to Wendy’s! They’re giving us Boo! Bags for $10.99, I scored mine today, ‘cause they started today.” Synthia begins saying. The video shows a Boo! Bag with its content laid out in front of it. The meal includes a hamburger, french fries, a toy, a frosty, and a little Boo! Book.

Advertisement

“They give you the Boo! Books in your little Boo! Bag, and they have a Frosty that comes with it,” she says. On camera, she peels open the Boo! Book to reveal several coupons for other Wendy’s products.

“Your burger, your fries, and your toy! They have mystery toys as well,” Synthia explains. She pulls a tiny skeleton-themed Frosty creature, complete with arms, legs, and cutesy black eyes, out of its plastic wrapping. “Look, this is the one I got, it’s so cute.”

The video cuts to her zooming in on a poster in the Wendy’s drive-thru, showcasing all the possible kids’ meal Frosty monsters. Among them are a witch, a vampire, a Frankenstein-type monster, a werewolf, and a ghost.

The bottom right corner of the poster features a bright gold medallion, with the silhouette of an unknown Frosty creature. “Possible Mystery Color,” it proclaims.

Advertisement

“Then I remembered they have kids’ meals, also,” Synthia says, holding up the colorful kid’s meal bag in her car, decorated in brightly-colored Frosty creatures. The kids’ meal came with a junior Frosty, and one of the creatures on the drive-thru poster—werewolf-themed this time.

“Collect them all and don’t forget your cookie!” Synthia reminds viewers as she shows footage of herself pulling a large cookie out of a Wendy’s package. “They make these daily and they are so good.”

In the comments, she notes that the cookie in the video is a sugar cookie, and that she bought it for $0.99.

Krabby komments

“Wendy’s should be canceled after that krabby patty meal,” stated the top comment on Synthia’s video. This statement reflected the tone of the entire comment section, and other commenters replied to agree with her disappointment in the Krabby Patty meal.

Advertisement

“I’m mad at them still, my krabby patty meal wasn’t krabby pattying,” someone else added.

All these comments are referring to Wendy’s recent collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants earlier this month in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary. The “Krabby Patty Kollab” meal included a Pineapple Frosty and, of course, the Krabby Patty itself. Evidently, it left its mark on the company’s customer base.

“Wow. They did more for this than they did for SpongeBob,” another user pointed out. “Smh.”

The other point of contention in the comments was the price of the Boo! Bag itself.

Advertisement

“$10.99? Oh Hell NAW,” said a commenter. “@Wendy’s $10.99 and the Frosty is a small? Where’s the rest of the meal (Nuggets, Soda/Drink)?”

One user put the price into context. “11 $ not even McDonald’s is that expensive,” they said. “That’s crazy.”

What’s the Boo! Bag all about?

A recent press release from Wendy’s stated that their new Boo! Bags come with a Dave’s Single burger, a small fry, and a small chocolate frosty. They also contain a glow-in-the-dark skeleton frosty figurine, and a Boo! Book.

Advertisement

The kids’ meal (dubbed the “Frosty Frights” meal from “HalloWEENDY’s) comes with either a kids’ sized burger or chicken nuggets, fries or apples, and a kids’ drink. It also comes with one of the eleven monster frosties—either one of the five seen on the poster Synthia put in her video, or one of the mystery characters the poster hinted at.

Customers can also buy the Boo! Books separately, and money from their $1 purchase will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Established in 1992 by Wendy’s founder and then-CEO Dave Thomas, the foundation’s goal is to “find forever families for children waiting in foster care.”

According to the foundation’s website, “at least 90% of all proceeds” from the coupon books will go towards “[benefiting] the foundation’s mission.”

Advertisement

The Krabby Patty krisis

Some frustrated commenters compared the $10.99 Boo! Bags to another one of Wendy’s meals: the $5 Biggie Bag.

The Biggie Bag lacks the collectible toy and coupon book present in the Boo! Bags, but does come with essentially the same amount of food included in the Boo! Bag. It even throws in an extra serving of chicken nuggets—all for half the price.

Commenters might be nonplussed at the price of the Boo! Bags, but their reaction is mild in comparison to their disappointment in Wendy’s $10.89 Krabby Patty Kollab.

Advertisement

Boo! Bags are $10, but they include specially themed packaging, an exclusive toy, and a book of free Frosties. The SpongeBob collaboration, however, hardly features any themed packaging and certainly doesn’t have a limited-edition toy (though some online reviewers received a sticker sheet).

As one user summed up, “So you telling me they can decorate a boo bag but not the krabby Pattie?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Synthia via TikTok and Instagram direct message, and Wendy’s via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.