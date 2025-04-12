‘You could not pay me to use popular shampoos’: Customers say Pantene and TRESemmé shampoos are some of the ‘worst’ with ‘trash’ ingredients. Then, they share what to use instead

If you’re someone who uses mainstream shampoos like Pantene and TRESemmé, two customers say you could be damaging your hair and scalp.

TikToker Wasim Syed (@imjustwasim) posts content revealing what he believes are the best and worst brand products at stores. In a clip with 419,000 views, he holds a bottle of TRESemmé, and his friend holds Pantene.

Popular brand ingredients

“You could not pay me to use popular shampoo like,” Wasim says, pointing to the TRESemmé. “These have trash ingredients, and let’s break it down,” his friend adds. “Let’s start with one of the worst—Pantene.” Next, they unveil the ingredients printed on the label. “Sulfates in it, fragrances, tetrasodium, EDTA, guar gum,” the content creator reads the list out loud. “These are not ingredients you want to put on your scalp,” the friend says.

According to them, TRESemmé isn’t any better. “I swear these are more codes than words: ‘PPG-9, PEG-45M,’” he reads off the paragraph-long white label. These are actually polymers that enhance the formula, such as modifying or thickening it. It doesn’t stop there. “To top it all off, they have artificial colors in here that are derived from petroleum,” the content creator states. (Yes, like Vaseline). “Nasty,” he adds.

The brand the Syed recommends

“Natural shampoo from Organic Jaguar made with clean ingredients,” his friend says. To prove it, they show the shampoo’s label. “This is incredible,” Syed says, tapping on each ingredient. “They have aloe, castor oil, olive oil, honey.”

“Real ingredients are all in here,” the friend adds, holding the product. “That nourish your hair and scalp and keep you hydrated.”

“The best non-toxic shampoo by @Organic-Jaguar created by @Organic Tarzan!” Syed praised in the cpaiton, tagging the company. “Smells amazing and works so well.”

Some concurred with the duo, believing mainstream shampoo ruined their hair.

“Yup my hair was falling!! I changed it! I only use natural shampoo. I have hair down to my waist. It’s very healthy now!” one viewer stated.

“Agree those 2 shampoos damaged my scalp!! Also the Dove [shampoo],” another commented.

On the other hand, some had the opposite effect.

“I had more hair damage from those types of shampoos. My hair actually thrives on drugstore brands and it’s growing!!” one commenter remarked.

“Idk cuz the expensive shampoos made my hair worse than when I was using the cheap ones growing up,” a second echoed.

Is natural shampoo better for your hair?

It can be. This is because they ditch the chemicals popular brands use and contain plant-based natural ingredients, leaving hair healthier and shinier. In addition, it can help those with sensitive scalps.

“Nontoxic shampoos and conditioners are great because they leave out harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances, making them gentle on your scalp and hair (while reducing the risk of irritation or allergic reactions). They’re often packed with natural, nourishing ingredients like plant-based oils, botanical extracts, and vitamins that help strengthen and hydrate your hair, leaving it softer, shinier, and healthier over time,” per The Good Trade.

However, there are some negatives. When starting a new product, it may take longer to see results, and you might have to search for the best one for your hair type. Not to mention, natural shampoos are more expensive than their traditional counterparts.

Ingredients to avoid in shampoos

Both Pantene and TRESemmé have sulfates that strip hair of its natural oil, causing frizzy or brittle hair. Healthline states not to use products with:

Sulfates

Formaldehyde

Parabens

Hexachlorophene

Phthalates

Triclosan

If you’re on a budget and want healthier hair, Oakwell Cosmetics says the next best option is to search for hair products with the fewest ingredients. Whether it is natural or mainstream, choose the best shampoo that works for you.

