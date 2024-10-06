‘$23 and no merch?’: Wendy’s customer tries new Krabby Patty meal. It’s not what she expects

Wendy’s teamed up with Paramount to release two limited-time menu items in celebration of the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary.

The special promotion called the “Krabby Patty Kollab,” features a “Pineapple Under the Sea” frosty with pineapple and mango puree swirls, and the famous Krabby Patty burger from the show.

While the items are officially set to launch on Oct. 7 and 8 in the United States, Canada, and Guam, some locations are already offering them.

Recently, a woman on TikTok went viral after trying the Krabby Patty burger and sharing a brief review with her audience.

TikToker tries the Krabby Patty burger

In her TikTok video, user Felisha (@felisha__xo) shows the newly released Krabby Patty burger, giving viewers a close-up of the sandwich, which notably lacks sesame seeds on the bun.

“So here it is guys, the Krabby Patty,” Felisha begins.

She then removes the top bun, revealing the inner ingredients, and immediately begins rearranging them. She points out how the order is different from how it’s portrayed on the show.

“What the? Everybody knows it’s supposed to go like this,” she says, adjusting the onions, lettuce, and pickles.

Once satisfied with her corrections, she takes a bite and gives her review.

“Pretty good, pretty good,” she concludes, nodding in approval after the first taste.

The video has garnered more than 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

Viewers express disappointment

In the comments, some users expressed disappointment with the burger’s appearance, while others were skeptical about its authenticity as a genuine Wendy’s Krabby Patty.

“It’s really just a No. 1 with an orange frosty,” one user pointed out.

Another user couldn’t get over the missing sesame seed bun, saying, “It not having a sesame seed bun is sending me into a spiral.”

One confused commenter questioned the timing of the release: “They aren’t dropping till the 8th, wym?”

Felisha responded in a follow-up video, where she shared a screenshot of her Wendy’s receipt, confirming that she ordered both the Frosty and the Krabby Patty burger. The total came to CA$23.41, which is about $17.24 USD.

The Daily Dot reached out to Felisha via TikTok comment and message. We’ve also contacted Wendy’s via email for further information.

