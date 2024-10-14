‘McDonald’s would never’: Wendy’s customer questions drive-thru worker after seeing how Krabby Patty meal is served

Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal is new on the menu at the popular burger chain. But it’s not exactly wowing SpongeBob SquarePants fans.

Honey A Baby (@bighoneyababyy) hoped to get a bite of childhood nostalgia at her local drive-thru. Instead, she ended up filming a viral video. And she had a few words for Wendy’s.

She posted the video to her TikTok account on Saturday. Since then, it’s gained over 6.1 million views.

What happened at the drive-thru?

In her video, Honey shows confusion immediately after she receives her order in a plain brown paper Wendy’s bag. Nothing on the container indicated the SpongeBob collab.

“McDonald’s would never,” she tells the drive-thru employee.

“So, you really mean to tell me that this is the Krabby patty meal?” she asks in the parking lot following her purchase.

Honey displays an ordinarily wrapped burger and box of fries. She opens the burger and shows her viewers a double patty with cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

She goes on to demand, “Where are the sesame seeds? Like, where are the overexaggerated big buns?”

This is not what Krusty Krab was going crazy for. This is … not the recipe that Plankton was trying to keep from the people.”

After one bite, she proclaims the meal, “just a burger.”

“Where were the [SpongeBob-branded] boxes?” she asks.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal vs. the ‘real’ Kraby Patty

According to an Oct. 2 press release, the “Wendy’s take on a Krabby Patty” includes a quarter pound of beef, cheese, “lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.”

No sesame seeds are mentioned.

The recipe deviates quite a bit from the actual Krabby Patty made famous in the popular Nickelodeon cartoon.

However, according to the Encyclopedia SpongeBobia, the Krabby Patty contains a “frozen patty with fresh lettuce, crisp onions and tomatoes with sea cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and a Krabby Patty secret formula.”

Additionally, the Krabby Patty is canonically vegan, and, according to creator Stephen Hillenburg and executive producer Vincent Waller, it contains no animal product whatsoever.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s via email for a statement.

What did other customers say about the meal?

In addition to Honey, many other customers were less than impressed with the SpongeBob promotion.

Per MassLive, one Reddit user wrote, “No sesame seed bun, no red onions, a square patty!? I paid $28.00 CAD for two meals, and it was basically just an overhyped Dave’s Single. I should’ve known.”

Utah food reviewer Morgan Chomps stated, “I don’t know if it was my location, specifically, but it didn’t seem like they were 100 percent ready to be serving this out,” in an interview with CBC Kids News.

Similarly, BuzzFeed writer Dannica Ramirez expressed disappointment with the promo’s packaging, saying, “I pulled everything from the bag and was met with a regular schmegular Wendy’s burger wrapper.”

The viewers speak up

“Krabby patty where? That’s a regular Dave’s double,” Blueyes (@idk.blueyes) wrote in the comments.

Another viewer thanked Honey, writing, “Thank you for showing me not to waste my money.”

“I used to work at Wendy’s. That’s just a regular Dave’s double meal and they charged you extra for a fancy name smh,” another viewer added,

The Daily Dot also reached out to Honey via email and TikTok messenger for further comment.

