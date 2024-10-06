‘I’ve worked office jobs for years’: Woman calls out workers for wearing ‘office siren outfits.’ Is it appropriate to wear them?

In the pandemic era, work-from-home attire could reasonably include a dress shirt and sweat pants. As we approach 2025, however, many companies are attempting to make a return to the office.

In addition to having to ditch the secret sweats, both millennials and Gen Z workers are finding themselves once again redefining office attire.

What was once seen as a place for bland, conservative clothing and a kitten heel has now become the home for TikTok’s newest fashion trend. Meet the “office siren.”

What is the ‘office siren’ fashion trend?

Two days ago, TikTok user Ash (@helloimashy) turned to her platform to address the trend. In the video, which has amassed more than 759,000 views, Ash sits in her car and explains why she believes this phenomenon might not be 100% legit.

“You cannot convince me that the office siren girls on TikTok either A, don’t actually work office or corporate jobs, or B, they do work office jobs but use that wildly inappropriate outfit for views,” Ash begins.

While fixing her hair, Ash theorizes that these influencers use their outfits for clickbait then change into their true office attire before heading to work.

“There is no office in the world that I know of that would let office siren attire pass,” Ash says.

Is this a real fashion trend?

Urban Dictionary describes the term “office siren,” as someone who dresses “runway ready in an office setting.” While some people believe these outfits command power and respect, Ash shares that they still may not be appropriate.

“Every single outfit that I’ve seen on the ‘office siren’ TikTok, none of those would be allowed,” Ash says.

Ash then begins to share her own personal experiences with office attire—some of which unexpectedly lead to some not so pleasant HR interactions.

“I have worn full pants suits before, and I’ve been called into HR over it being inappropriate,” Ash says.

Being sent home from work

And though write-ups aren’t uncommon within the workplace, sometimes regulations can take it one step further. Let’s not forget when an employee was allegedly sent home for her “revealing clothes” back in 2022.

“If you are someone who is younger, or less experienced in the office world, and you are about to start an office job. You think that following their advice is going to help you, it’s not,” Ash says.

“You’re gonna get fired,” Ash says.

Backtracking, Ash realizes these threats may be slightly to the extreme.

“You’re not gonna get fired, but you’re probably going to get written up,” Ash restates. “It’s just not going to look good for you.”

Having allegedly worked an office job for years, Ash agrees that all people should feel comfortable and “good,” in their daily attire. She continues to agree that putting in effort to daily appearance is healthy and she does it too. But that appearance shouldn’t be the main priority when stepping foot into the office.

“Making how I look when I go to my job my main priority would get me nowhere,” Ash says.

In conclusion

Ash begins to make her concluding statements.

“I’m telling you right now, as an office girl, ‘office sirens’ don’t exist,” Ash says.

“Don’t try to wear those clothes. You can look cute and professional at the same time. You’re not trying to look like an office siren. You’re trying to look professional,” Ash advises.

As she wraps up, Ash leaves audiences with one more plea, begging her viewers to be cautious and not wear such outfits in the professional work environment.

Viewers react to the advice

Many commenters responded to the content with humor, joking that they can barely put in any effort, yet alone an entire runway ready outfit.

“Me working from home in my sweatpants and hoodies… Yeah, I’m the office siren,” one commenter states, receiving over 958 likes.

“Me in my leggings and oversized shirt and bun with the A/C set at 65 and a heated blanket, I love how chill my office is,” another commenter adds.

Even alleged HR managers turned to Ash’s comment section, sharing their side of the newest trend.

“HR manager of eight years this year. I’ve had to write up so many on dress codes to the point that our CFO is looking into polo tops with company logo uniforms,” a commenter said.

And while Ash agrees that these outfits are cute and flattering, she simply finds them not appropriate for an office setting. It’s unclear if the “office siren,” style is here to stay, but it may be something to be aware of as you walk into your next job interview.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ash (@helloimashy) via TikTok direct message for comment.

