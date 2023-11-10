‘What is this sandwich about to do?’: Worker asks for raise. Boss caters Chick-fil-A for staff instead

At a time when many are still searching for gainful employment, labor discussions have taken over the internet.

Users across sites like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok have turned to the respective platforms to voice concerns about their current work, recount their struggles trying to find a new job, or simply lament the present state of the job market.

For example, one user on TikTok recounted a story in which an employer strung her along for three interviews—only to reveal that her “full-time” pay was just $500 a month. Another user sparked debate after attempting to explain why so many low-level workers do not want to become managers, despite the perceived benefits in moving up through a workplace.

Now, an additional TikToker has inspired discussion after showing how their boss responded to a request for higher pay.

In a video with over 26,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Shaun (@andrew._s1) shows several stacks of Chick-fil-A boxes on a table.

“Why is it every time your job is working the hell out of you and you tell them you need a raise or something, they always cater f*cking food?” Shaun asks in the video.

“What is this sandwich about to do?” he continues. “I’m still going to eat it, but that’s not the f*cking point, bro.”

What Shaun is noting here is something internet users have taken to calling the “pizza party” problem. Rather than address worker concerns, management will attempt to quell labor issues by offering free food to employees—often in the form of a “pizza party.”

Several users in the comments section of Shaun’s video cited this issue.

“I don’t be eating that ish….ESPECIALLY PIZZA. I can buy it myself???” wrote a user.

“Could be worse. Could be pizza lol,” another user joked.

This idea is so ubiquitous that a Western Michigan University organizational change leadership doctoral student named Vanessa Hills analyzed the phenomenon by looking at employee responses to pizza parties via Reddit comments.

“Viewed as a reward by leadership, Hills found pizza parties can create unnecessary disconnect among management and employees,” reads a piece in WMU News. “Also, the public comments left by Reddit users can be damaging to an organization’s image online.”

On TikTok, users shared their own thoughts on the practice.

“I hate catering,” stated a commenter. “Get me a gas card and a chic fil a card and I’ll get back to work and ask for a raise the next 3 months lmfao.”

“I used to tell them I come to work to get paid not fed,” offered a second. “I can buy my own food if you pay me.”

