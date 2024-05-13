‘I’m sorry for your loss’: Traveler says her Dyson hair tool was confiscated for ‘forever’

You cannot bring certain items on an airplane, such as aerosol cans, weapons, and fireworks. Most people know this. But a woman learned the hard way what a lesser-known not allowed item might be. TikTok user Savannah Gowarty (@savinnyc) shared in a viral TikTok that her Dyson Airwrap, which retails for $600, was confiscated before her trip.

In her video, Gowarty stands in a secluded room at an airport, filming a worker unzipping and opening her peach-colored luggage. “PSA: International TSA will take your Dyson forever,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

However, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed the screening being conducted in the video was not performed by a TSA agent.

Regardless, Gowarty expressed her sadness in the caption with one word, “RIP.”

Her video has since been viewed over 146,000 times. Viewers felt sorry for Gowarty, as Dyson hair tools can cost more than airline tickets. Other Dyson hair tool owners shared how they’ve traveled with theirs in the past.

“I don’t know you but i’m sorry for your loss,” one viewer wrote.

“I fly with my Dyson dryer and straightener in carryon internationally all the time. What country did this happen in?” another questioned.

“I’ve taken mine to England and Dubai and didn’t have an issue. Where was this?” a second asked.

Another viewer speculated that the battery in the tool was probably the reason why it wasn’t allowed on the plane.

Can I bring my Dyson hair tool on a plane?

According to TSA’s website, travelers can bring hairdryers without any restrictions. However, there are different restrictions for hair straighteners and curling irons. According to TSA’s website, “Cordless hair straighteners that contain lithium metal or lithium ion batteries or are gas or butane fueled are only allowed in carry-on bags. A safety cover must be securely fitted over the heating element. The device must be protected from accidental activation.”

The spokesperson for TSA reiterated this in a statement to the Daily Dot, saying, “Hair dryers and straighteners are fine for travel as long as they don’t have a fuel/gas cartridge or include lithium batteries.”

Dyson hair tools all have cords. But as Dyson hair tools are a relatively newer concept, there are no set rules for them online.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dyson to find out what exactly the Airwraps contain.

Many redditors have also claimed they’ve taken their Dyson hair tools on planes with no issue.

Why are batteries a flight risk?

Batteries are a flight risk because they can overheat. Damaged batteries can short-circuit and cause an explosion.

The Daily Dot also reached out to Gowarty via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

