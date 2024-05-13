‘I got that for 60 bucks at Costco’: Man reveals how Readywise $150 emergency food packs are a ‘scam’

A man assessing Readywise emergency food packages isn’t convinced it’s a good deal, and wants to let consumers preparing for the apocalypse know what they’re in for.

According to Readywise’s site, the product helps consumers prepare for unpredictable events, invoking climate change-related havoc in its website copy.

“There is an increase in weather-related events: hurricanes, wildfires, and floods,” it states. “Although we can’t control these events, we can prepare for them. ReadyWise offers high-quality, ready-made dehydrated, and freeze-dried emergency food to help you deal with emergencies and protect you and your loved ones.”

It adds, “ReadyWise specializes in long-term food storage and long-term food supply. Most of our foods are dehydrated or freeze-dried, and they’re sealed in protective containers or pouches, which reduce unnecessary exposure to air or moisture—that means that our entrees can have a shelf life of 25 years or more! These survival meals are incredibly delicious and nutritious. From lasagna to tortilla soup, ReadyWise offers dishes that suit every taste. So be prepared whenever disaster strikes—by stocking up on ReadyWise emergency food items, you and your loved ones can be fully prepared for an emergency.”

Are Readywise food packs worth it?

But a creator going by Yodie (@yodietv) took to TikTok to make his discontent with Readywise felt, gathering more than 1.6 million views and 60,200 likes since going up with it on Apr. 13.

“I want to say, 1000%, do not buy these Readywise emergency food supplies,” he begins, labeling both that company and a competitor, Ready Hour, as a “scam.”

“I don’t know about other ones but I think this whole emergency food supply industry is a scam and they playing off emotions,” he says. “This cost $150 and it sounds good and you might not open this until the real emergency but I opened it.”

From the tub, he pulled out eight gold bags and a couple of larger white ones, though it appeared he left at least one white bag at the bottom of the bag.

“If you think of $150 worth of food, that’s a million cans of soup, a million cans of tuna,” he assesses. “But like, what is this? How much can … is this worth $150? No.”

Yodie also shared a part two video where he took a closer look at the nutrition labels.

Commenters to the original video challenged his assertions.

One commenter observed, “You paying for shelf life.”

Yodie responded, “Possibly. But I’d argue that’d be like $60 for this little bit of food.”

The commenter answered back, “I think they are good for 30 years,” before adding, “I agree they are overcharging for sure.”

One did report, “I got that for 60 bucks at Costco.”

That tracks to a degree with the Costco site. Yodie showed a 104-serving bucket, and while that size doesn’t appear on the Costco site as of Monday morning, a 150-serving bucket is available for just under $100, working out to close the same amount per serving.

Another quipped, “You need to add water,” before asking, “Did you read the directions?”

Yodie shot back, “Aren’t you the bright cookie.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Readywise via email and to the creator via TikTok comment.

