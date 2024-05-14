‘He was fed upppp’: Chipotle worker gets ‘mad’ when customer asks for more rice

A short video capturing an argument between a Chipotle worker and a customer over an extra scoop of rice has gone viral, sparking debate.

The video, posted by TikTok user @thelifeofdid was originally uploaded on Oct. 30, and it has since accumulated over 7.5 million views.

The footage begins with the worker filling a container with rice and then asking, “Anything else?” The customer’s request for “a little bit more rice” is met with a rapid-fire “What else?” from the worker, not once but twice, each time with a hint of frustration in his voice. The customer, taken aback, retorts, “Yeah, I heard you” before the video cuts off.

The caption accompanying the video, “Bro got mad cuz I asked for more rice!!!” suggests the worker is upset by the portion size, but some commenters are arguing the reality could be complicated.

“Line worker here lol we start to remember quick and want people to say everything all at once. customers take forever on line food,” a third remarked.

A few commenters suggest Chipotle workers have to follow strict portion control. One of them wrote, “I used to work at chipotle and my manager would stand right behind us making sure we didn’t give too much food.”

“Current chipotle worker here I’ve literally gotten reprimanded for giving too much rice, but I still do it,” a second added.

Chipotle’s portion sizes are a hot topic

Chipotle’s portion sizes have been a huge topic of discussion on TikTok, with many customers complaining that the fast-food chain is skimping on serving sizes. In a recent viral video, a customer decided to walk out mid-order, voicing his dissatisfaction with a small portion.

Additionally, other users have reported receiving even smaller portions when placing orders through delivery apps like DoorDash.

Some of these complaints come after a former employee claimed in a video that she was pressured by management to limit portion sizes and “got in trouble” for adding extra cheese to one order. However, in an interview prior to this, Chipotle’s CFO denied that servings are getting smaller.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thelifeofdid via Instagram direct messages for comment and to Chipotle via its press email.

