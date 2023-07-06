‘There’s like 20 cars outside, like 50 Big Mac bundles’: Overwhelmed McDonald’s worker in drive-thru lies to customers to get them to leave

A McDonald’s worker was in a panic over a recent rush in his drive-thru line, and he hatched an elaborate plan to get them to leave.

The video went up on TikTok on Tuesday evening during the Fourth of July, courtesy of the @lylflare account, and generated more than 2.4 million views since its initial posting.

In it, the creator shows himself at a McDonald’s drive-thru, freaking out a little about what he’s facing.

“Bro, there’s still people coming,” he states. “There’s still orders going through. There’s like 20 cars outside, like 50 Big Mac bundles. I’m about to tell ’em my ice cream machine is broken, the food got roaches in it.”

He then practices, “We ain’t got nothin’, bro.”

He then says, “I don’t know what to do. I think I’m about to start screaming.”

He then cuts from himself to show a monitor in the drive-thru area of the line outside, remarking, “They’re still coming, too. I don’t even know why people like McDonald’s, either.”

Commenters had thoughts.

“He’s McStressing,” one quipped.

“I’m McMad,” the creator responded.

“TODAY WAS SO BADD,” someone else exclaimed. “Survivor of working McDonald’s on 4th [of] July.”

Another revealed, “I really thought it was gonna be slow.”

Someone else offered, “Everything was closed but McDonald’s.”

“Bro I feel your pain,” another empathized. “fourth was more killing than any other day.”

“I would’ve quit on the spot,” said another commenter.

But he didn’t. In a follow-up video, he shows the aftermath of the crazy shift, with cars cleared out of the drive-thru line and the creator boasting of his prowess in dealing with everything.

“If it wasn’t for me running the store, none of this would have happened,” he said. “I carried this store.”

He then pans to show co-workers who don’t appear entirely amused that he’s TikToking.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.