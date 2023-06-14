‘They worked their a** off to get there’: Viewers defend Walmart managers who ‘get to walk around all day and talk to people’ for living

A Walmart worker has taken to TikTok to complain about managers who, in his words, “get to walk around all day and talk to people.”

The video, one of many that creator Ray (@.ray_mtz03) has made documenting working about Walmart, has more than 23,000 views after two days on the platform. Posted Sunday, the clip sports the on-screen caption, “The fact that my manager gets to walk around all day and just talk to people while getting paid more than me doesn’t sit right with me.”

The video is soundtracked to a snippet of Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees.”

One commenter immediately remarked, “*he says with an airpod in his ear while filming a TikTok while ‘working.’*”

Someone else advised, “Make sure they don’t see you making these when they’re busy back there watching video all day.”

Another quipped, “Dude complains like Walmart needs him.”

One went as far as to say, “Always the lazy f*cks complaining about their managers. You’re literally filming a tiktok, u don’t do sh*t.”

But a few people suggested there’s a pathway to management for people who commit to Walmart.

One said, “Move up the ladder man I been working at Walmart for 9 years worked there for 4 thought the same thing and now I make decent money for my family.”

Another observed, “I was a regular associate for 2 years and after being promoted to team lead, it’s a lot of pressure… it’s a lot more than just walking around.”

Someone else chided, “All these low level employees think like this,” before adding, “little do they know they worked [their] ass off to get there instead of makin tik toks. Now get to work.”

The creator does make a fair number of TikTok videos—28 in the last 48 hours, with 21 of them about working at Walmart and filmed at a Walmart location.

Another commenter said, “It’s all fun and games until [you’re the] manager and you gotta do paperwork.”

“The managers job isn’t to do the job,” a further stated. “It’s to make sure the job gets done.”

The Daily Dot contacted Ray via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.