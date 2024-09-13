‘There’s no comparison’: Woman compares Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter with the Walmart version. You might be wasting your money

Texas Roadhouse’s cinnamon butter and rolls are a fan favorite. There are cinnamon butter dupes across stores like King Soopers, Kroger, and Walmart. In a video with over 119,000 views, a woman shares why she believes Walmart’s cinnamon butter and frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls are better than fresh ones from Texas Roadhouse.

How do they compare by price?

TikTok user Kayleigh (@kayleighleon) is a popular food vlogger with 375,000 followers. While sitting in her car, she first compares the prices of the rolls from Texas Roadhouse and Walmart. “So, from Texas Roadhouse, a dozen rolls is $4.99 plus their cinnamon butter,” she says, revealing the bag full of rolls and the container the cinnamon butter comes in.

Next, she unveils a tin pan with Texas Roadhouse rolls that came frozen from Walmart. “And the frozen ones from Walmart are $5.26, and it comes with 12 as well and also comes with honey cinnamon glaze,” she says. Of course, what are the rolls without the cinnamon butter? “I also bought Walmart’s honey cinnamon butter for $2.56,” she adds, showing Bettergoods’ Cinnamon Honey Butter.

And by taste?

The content creator begins her review by biting into a Texas Roadhouse roll and shrugging. “Eh,” she says indifferently. The Walmart one garners the same reaction, with Kayleigh swaying her shoulders pathetically.

“Now, we’re gonna try Texas Roadhouse with their actual cinnamon butter,” she says, scooping the butter on her roll and sinking her teeth into it. After a few seconds, she says, “I’m honestly not a huge fan of it. I don’t get the hype. There’s way more honey than cinnamon in the butter. I want a cinnamon butter.”

When Kayleigh samples the Walmart counterpart, she repeats the same process. However, Walmart’s butter receives a different reaction. “This one is better than Texas Roadhouse,” she says. “It’s so cinnamon-y.”

Why did Walmart win?

“I would choose Walmart’s tiny cinnamon butter all day over Texas Roadhouse. There’s honestly no comparison,” Kayleigh raves. Why? “The Walmart one is so cinnamon-y, and I absolutely love that,” she says.

In addition to Walmart’s cinnamon butter being the winner, so are its frozen rolls.

“If you really don’t care for rolls like me, I would definitely go with Walmart because it’s just so convenient and the fact they’re so warm and gooey, and they have that cinnamon glaze that seeps into it, making it a little soggy with cinnamon,” she says.

Viewers respond

Some viewers agreed with Kayleigh.

“The Texas Roadhouse rolls are only good when fresh urs looked cold,” one viewer wrote.

“I agree. i had Texas Roadhouse for the first time in years and i was disappointed in the butter. i make it at home and add so much more cinnamon and it’s a lot better. i loved the rolls, though,” another commented.

However, others quickly jumped to Texas Roadhouse’s defense.

“Girl those rolls and butter are bangin,” one viewer stated.

“Texas Roadhouse rolls are the greatest thing ever,” a second concurred.

Does Walmart have any other restaurant dupes?

According to a Walmart shopper, the store has many restaurant dupes that are better than the originals. The items included Chick-fil-A Sauce, Burger King’s Hershey’s Sundae Pie and chicken fries, and Taco Bell’s rolled chicken tacos.

