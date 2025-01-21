‘The only upright I would buy would be a…’: Expert says never buy a Bissell, Hoover, or Dirt Devil at Walmart. Then he shows the only vacuum he’d bring home

When shopping for a new vacuum, it can be difficult to figure out which brand to purchase. Even after reading online reviews, hearing stories from other vacuum owners, and doing one’s own research about which option is the best to buy, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all of the information one can find about the product.

Compounding this is that the fact that some information online appears contradictory. For example, when one internet user shared her comparison of various Dyson models, commenters were quick to counter that they did not share the same experience.

Now, a vacuum expert has logged onto the internet to set the record straight, telling users which vacuum he feels is best.

Which vacuum does this expert recommend?

Carrying on from his last video on the topic, TikTok user John, who goes by the name of Mr. Vacuum Store Man (@mr..vacuum.store) reiterates that, of the brands available at Walmart, the only upright vacuum that he would buy is one made by the brand Shark.

However, he says that there are a few things that one should note before picking up just any Shark vacuum.

“Be careful. Don’t fall for the self-cleaning brush rolls or power fins or dual brush rolls,” he explains.

These are features implemented by manufacturers that are intended to both pick up more dirt and improve the cleaning experience. However, according to the TIkToker, “they’re not good. They break more easily, they get clogged much more often than a single roller vacuum.”

Instead, the TikToker says that, if one must buy a vacuum from a place like Walmart, they should opt for the Shark Navigator Lift-Away.

“$164. That’s your best bet right now at Walmart for a vacuum,” he states.

Is the Shark vacuum really that good?

This TikToker isn’t alone in his recommendation. The New York Times’ Wirecutter section says it’s been consistently recommending the product for almost a decade, dubbing the vacuum “the best under-$200 model you can buy.”

In the comments section, many users seconded this advice.

“I’ve owned a Shark for the last 10 years with 3 dogs. Been fantastic! Haven’t replaced anything on it,” said a user.

“If you only knew what my shark navigator has been through,” laughed another. “The key is cleaning it washing all 3 filters and every so often change the filters. $20 on Amazon for multiple filters and hepa filter.”

“I clean houses and I’ve been using shark 5 days a week for 2 years,” offered a third. “Still works well although the front roller housing did break. I didn’t replace it and the rear roller still works effectively.”

The Daily Dot reached out to John a.k.a. Mr. Vacuum Store Man via email.



