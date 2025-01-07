‘I don’t care if it says pet’: Expert says never buy a Bissel, Hoover, or Dirt Devil at Walmart. Then he shows the only vacuum he’d bring home

A Pennsylvania-based vacuum store owner reveals which vacuum cleaners to “stay far away from,” and the one he would buy at Walmart.

Vacuum store owner Mr. Vacuum Store Man (@mr..vacuum.store) dedicates his TikTok account to, “saving the universe from bad vacuum decisions, one person at a time.”

In a recent clip with over 902,000 views, he explains, “I’m a real vacuum store owner and I’m trying to help you. If you must buy a vacuum in Walmart, there’s ones you should stay far away from and a couple that are OK.”

Bissell

First up, Mr. Vacuum Store Man reviews Bissell brand vacuums.

“Stay far away from Bissell,” the creator says, gesturing to the Bissel machines on a shelf.

According to the vacuum expert, this advice applies to all Bissel vacuums.

“I don’t care if it says ‘pet,’ I don’t care if it says ‘the greatest.’ Bissell is one of the worst vacuum companies in the world,” he says.

The reviews for Bissel vacuums on Walmart’s website suggest that the creator is right. Despite having a 4.4 out of 5 star rating, customers report issues with poor suction and shoddy materials.

“I bought this because [it] allegedly picked up all the hair but it doesn’t, it just moves it around. I have to pick it up and rake the carpet before and after I vacuum. Fortunately I purchased the protection plan. I hope I can get one that does what it’s advertised to do,” one reviewer wrote.

“I was excited to purchase this based off of other reviews. Upon initial assembly the vacuum felt incredibly cheap. The plastic is very thin and doesn’t feel built to last at all. Used it for 15 minutes on hard floors and it smelled up the whole downstairs. The suction was horrible. Returned for a shark vertex which I LOVE,” another said.

Dirt Devil

Next, Mr. Vacuum Store Man reviews the Dirt Devil.

“Dirt Devil is the devil of dirt disaster. Just stay away it,” he says.

“They’re horrible machines. You don’t want one. Avoid it at all costs. In addition to being ‘horrible,’ they don’t perform the job correctly. It’s not gonna clean your home. It’s going to spread more dirt,” he explains.

With a 3.8 star rating, customers seem to initially love the product until it stops working shortly after.

“I thought this was the best vacuum we ever had for about 90 days then the rollers broke and the suction stopped. Cleaned filters regularly and it still did not go back to the level of suction and cleaning it did the first month. Loved it but not going to buy a [vacuum] every 30 days,” a customer revealed.

“I bought this vacuum beginning of the summer. It started out being amazing now it doesn’t suck up debris on the hard floor. Works good on carpet so if that’s all have great vacuum. My house consists of hard floors except in bedrooms. The other problem is the handle release doesn’t work like it should. I have to literally use my hand and really push hard to get it unlocked. Needless to say everytime I vacuum I curse this thing,” a second stated.

Hoover

The third vacuum maker Mr. Vacuum Store Owner reviews is Hoover. Again, his opinion is less than stellar.

“Hoover? No good. It’s not the Hoover of old, you don’t want them,” he says.

But while the creator isn’t a fan of the product, Walmart customers love Hoover vacuums, and rate it 4.1 out of 5 stars. But some flagged certain concerns.

“Foot pedal to start vacuuming is too far on the left it should be in the middle. Cant put all the attachments on the vac. If you just want to use the wand you have to lay the end brush attachment somewhere. It is a HEAVY vacuum out of all the other upright models,” a consumer vented.

“I have had Hoover vacuum cleaners for years. They have been very good.. This model is heavy and hard to maneuver.. I feel that it’s quality is very poor.. I would buy Hoover again, but definitely not this model.. Quality control very poor and I am a bit surprised that Walmart did not the proper due diligence when adding this to their line,” another expressed.

Shark

The one vacuum Mr. Vacuum Cleaner Owner reluctantly says he would buy at Walmart is the Shark.

“The only vacuum I would bring into my home from a Walmart,” he says.

Shark vacuums have the highest rating on Walmart’s website, with 4.5 stars. However, customers complain that the machine also tends to stop working after a while.

“This product was great for the first 3 months. The self cleaning doesn’t actually self clean is just gets the mod head really wet and then it smells up the house like mold. If you want a really high maintenance vac/mop buy this. If you want true floor cleaning buy a roborock. That is what I just got and it is dang near hands free,” a Walmart shopper complained.

“I was very excited about this because I have all hard surfaces and area rugs. Things started great but at the 6 week mark it stopped working. No one can figure out why it won’t work and the return window was 30 days after purchase. The water light keeps flashing as if the clean water tank is empty and the motor shuts off,” a second agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mr. Vacuum Store Man via TikTok comment and direct message, and to Walmart via media contact form.

Viewers have mixed opinions about Walmart vacuums

Although Mr. Vacuum Cleaner Owner seemed sure of his ratings, viewers had different thoughts about the vacuum machines he reviewed.

“Wild, my bissell vacuum from Walmart has run perfectly for the last 4 years and still cleans great,” one viewer commented.

“I agree with all except on the Hoover,” a second disagreed. “Best vacuum I’ve had in the last 10 years and still going strong.”

“You are so right! I’ve had them all & my Shark is the only one that has worked well & lasted. Dyson, Bissell, Hoover & Dirt Devil were terrible,” a third wrote.

“Shark is the only one I would buy,” another concurred.

How to return a vacuum at Walmart

If customers aren’t happy with the vacuum they purchased at Walmart, they can return it. Customers who receive damaged or defective machines can also initiate a refund or replacement by going to their purchase history.

“Returns are available for nearly everything Walmart sells. Your purchase history on Walmart.com displays the latest eligible date for a return or replacement. However, we recommend keeping track of all manufacturer packaging and your receipt for a minimum of 90 days after purchase,” per Walmart’s website.

