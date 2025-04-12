‘The rumors are true’: Woman says Dawn dish soap has ‘terrible’ ingredients that cause health problems. Is she right?

A woman accused Dawn dish soap of being harmful to consumers in a now-viral TikTok video.

The clip, uploaded by Tamara (@tamararankovic359), racked up 285,200 views as of this writing.

“There’s a lot of rumors going around about Dawn dish soap causing health problems, and honestly, the rumors are true,” the woman began in the clip.

Tamara also accused the soap of being “terrible” and disrupting the endocrine system.

Ecos states that some dish soaps may contain phthalates, which are “known endocrine disruptors linked to developmental, reproductive, brain, immune, and other problems.”

“Typically found in synthetic fragrances, they interfere with hormones, which are essential to almost every biological process and enable the body to function,” the site continues.

However, on its website, Dawn states, “Though personal care items such as nail polish, perfumes, and lotions may contain phthalates, and it can also be found in some detergents, Dawn dish soap does not use it as an ingredient.”

The Daily Dot was unable to verify whether Dawn dish soap contains other known endocrine disruptors.

“It causes allergies, eczema; it even affects the nervous system function of babies,” Tamara continued.

Covala Home Care notes that “Dish soaps … can be particularly harsh on people with sensitive hands or allergies to fragrances and other soap ingredients. Most dish soaps common to the home care industry contain ingredients like phosphates, fragrances, or dyes that can irritate or dry skin out. In some cases, … it can cause irritation and red patches, as well as triggering symptoms for different skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis, and even respiratory issues for those that suffer from allergies.”

Google Gemini notes that while Dawn may not cause eczema, some of its ingredients can be irritants to those with the condition or other skin sensitivities. Additionally, it states that Dawn has a “Pure Essentials” variety that is dye-free and hypoallergenic, which may be better for those with sensitive skin.

The video sparked serious concern among viewers.

Is Dawn dish soap harmful to health?

The woman’s PSA does have some merit.

According to the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit environmental organization, some ingredients in Dawn dish soap have been identified as potentially hazardous to health and the environment.

The non-profit scores products based on the dangers they pose to health and the environment.

Different Dawn products have different ingredients, so they are not all equally safe or dangerous.

For example, Dawn Ultra Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap received an “A” score on the non-profit’s hazard score range.

However, Dawn Ultra Concentrated Dishwashing Liquid received a “D” score.

Several ingredients like fragrance and dyes are present in both products.

However, the highly concentrated wash also includes other ingredients that could be harmful to the skin, cause cancer, trigger allergies, or damage the nervous system, the non-profit states.

There are also differences in how concentrated the chemicals are in each product.

Choosing safer products

For those concerned about chemical exposure from dish soaps, there are several ways to make safer choices.

One of the most helpful tools is the Environmental Working Group’s database, where consumers can search for and compare dish soap products based on their health and environmental impacts. Products that receive an “A” or “B” rating are generally considered safer.

When shopping, it’s a good idea to avoid soaps that contain synthetic fragrances and dyes, as these additives are common skin irritants and often provide no real cleaning benefit.

Dish soaps made with plant-based ingredients—like coconut oil-derived surfactants or natural citrus extracts—are usually gentler on the skin and better for those with sensitivities.

There are some brands that consistently receive favorable scores from environmental and health watchdogs.

They include Seventh Generation Free & Clear, Ecover Zero, Better Life, and Puracy Natural Dish Soap.

In the video’s comments section, many expressed concerns over the alleged dangers of Dawn dish soap.

“I think i got ezcema from it once i moved into my own place and have had to wash dishes by hand,” user c commented. “It strips the skin of its natural oils.”

“I get some weird dishydrotic eczema if it touches my skin. Or Tide. I think it’s the methylisothiazolinone for me,” user Chanel echoed.

“Ugh! They’re poisoning us,” user itzmillertime commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Proctor & Gamble (which owns Dawn) via email and Tamara by TikTok comment and direct message.

