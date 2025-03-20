‘Nah I’ll stay with Aldi’: Woman goes to Walmart self-checkout. Then she realizes she needs a subscription to use it

Yet another Walmart shopper claims one of the store’s locations is limiting self-checkout usage to Walmart+ subscribers. Licia (@auntielici) posted a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 937,000 views on the popular social media application.

She criticized the retailer for the maneuver. However, folks who reacted to her clip argued that she’s misrepresenting these self-checkout protocols. They said the self-service kiosks aren’t going anywhere but that Walmart is just promoting its Scan & Go service.

“Now you have to have a Walmart+ membership to do self-checkout,” Licia says. “I have to pay you to check myself out? The [expletive] out of here.”

She further expressed her disdain for the new pricing structure in a caption for the video. According to Licia, the retailer is charging customers for the privilege of performing employee tasks at its stores. “So not only do I have do the cashier’s job. But you want me to pay to do it?” she asks.

Walmart shoppers are mad

The Daily Dot has previously covered other TikTok users who’ve criticized Walmart for self-checkout paywalls. Shoppers have stated that they felt as if the company was attempting to drive Walmart+ subscription sales with the practice.

Some shoppers argue that Walmart forces the desire for self-checkout by keeping a minimum of active cashiers stationed at full-service registers.

By taking workers out of these lanes, customers have traditionally been driven to self-checkout kiosks. That’s because they want to spend less time waiting in line. So they’re willing to scan their own items to get out of the store more quickly. Consequently, shoppers have become conditioned to this practice.

Management has then either removed or disabled these self-checkout stations. Or, they’ve stationed employees at the self-service stations to manually scan and inspect customers’ carts.

This has resulted in longer wait times for shoppers, making the checkout process a tedious process. However, if shoppers have Walmart+, they can scan their items themselves.

Rise in Walmart ‘pickers’

Furthermore, there’s been an uptick in “picker” jobs at Walmart locations across the country. Some speculate that this is due to the brand’s desire to shift the shopping experience to online delivery and curbside orders. Further reinforcing this theory are instances where items cost more in-store than they do online.

One Walmart shopper tried to purchase a monster truck video game, only to discover it’s $10 less if he got it via same-day delivery. However, buying it in store, despite being fulfilled by Walmart, resulted in a higher final price.

Many argue that these policies are part of a concentrated effort to keep more customers out of Walmart stores. Instead, the chain wants to drive its shoppers towards Walmart+ memberships. This way, they can have items delivered to their home with purchase minimums. Presumably this comes with more benefits for the retailer. It can invest less money in store displays and retail shopping infrastructure.

Additionally, it may also reduce the number of thefts in its stores. Walmart has shuttered several locations in areas that had disproportionately larger shoplifting reports. Previously, the brand has reported annual losses of up to $3 billion across all of its stores due to rampant stealing. By minimizing the number of in-store shoppers, the brand could directly cut down on these losses. Moreover, Walmart can increase its revenue by turning more customers towards its Walmart+ premium subscriptions.

So does Walmart self-checkout really require a subscription?

Viewers of Licia’s video explained that self-checkout kiosks are still available.

And what the TikToker is referring to is the brand’s “scan and go” feature. This allows shoppers to use a mobile device to check out their own items, which are linked to their Walmart account. By using this functionality, patrons can effectively process their transactions without ever visiting a register.

“It’s only for scan and go. reading is important. You can still do self checkout without paying anything extra,” one commenter wrote. However, Licia replied that self-scanning kiosks are transitioning to Walmart+ member usage only. “They’re changing them over to members only.”

Several people told her this wasn’t the case, however. “You’re misunderstanding. That’s for scan and go,” one user said. “Essentially, you can scan the items on your phone while you’re shopping. Pay and then leave with the cart full. That is what is exclusive.”

At least one other TikToker in the comments shared Licia’s sentiments. According to them, the self-service kiosks at their location are exclusively dedicated to Walmart+ customers only. “When mine started doing this I just left my cart. I’m done playing their little subscription games,” they claimed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Licia via TikTok comment for further information.



