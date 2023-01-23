‘Morning shifts make me realize how bad my afternoon shifts are’: Walmart ‘picker’ shows what a morning shift is like

A Walmart employee shared why she prefers working the morning shift over the afternoon shift in a now-viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Alyssa (@alyssaa.vv), who posts content about her job as a picker in the Online Grocery Pick-up department at Walmart.

The six-second clip showed rows of fully stocked shelves filled with products like cat food, laundry detergent, milk, and tea. The caption read, “morning shifts make me realize how bad my afternoon shifts are there is never anything.”

The video garnered over 791,000 views since it was posted on Jan. 20. In the comments, several Walmart workers agreed that the morning shift is the best.

“Walmart in the early morning is my fav,” one viewer wrote.

“Dispensing in the morning is so peaceful,” a second said.

“I love the 5 am shift cause you go in and it’s all quiet, and everything is there,” a third added.

However, there were some employees who disagreed with Alyssa, sharing their experiences of working the morning shift.

“Girl no cause all the overnight people are in the way and if not them when we open the customers always bugging asking for things,” one viewer noted.

“Until everyone calls in and u have 3k picks by 11 am and only 3 workers,” a second added.

“Cannot relate nothing is ever stocked in the morning at my store especially chilled,” a third said.

Other workers pointed out that everything is stocked because of the overnight crew.

“You can thank the nightshift for the zone,” one person commented.

“Your welcome from a former night shift,” another echoed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyssa via TikTok comment and to Walmart via press contact form.