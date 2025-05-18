“How does the washing machine know?”: Laundry expert reveals the real reason why your washing machine’s timer isn’t accurate

Have you ever wondered why your laundry is never ready when the timer says it will be? There’s apparently a reason why your washing machine’s timer isn’t all that accurate, according to a popular LaundryTok creator.

Responding to another TikToker frustrated with her laundry’s inaccurate timer, LaundryTok creator Melissa Pateras (@melissadilkespateras) shares that the time is more of an “estimate; a hopeful, naive guess.”

“It’s basically sizing up the load and saying, ‘Hang on. We’re going to be here a while.’

Most newer washing machines use load sensing to determine the size of the load. And based on that, the machine will adjust [the] water level and cycle time,” Pateras, who has over 1.7 million followers, explains.

Pateras notes that your machine is simply working smarter so that you don’t have to work harder by rewashing “the load over and over again.”

She says, “The initial estimated time is based on an average load. But if what you put in is heavier or dirtier, it may add longer agitation or rinsing and spin times to ensure that the load is properly cleaned.”

Pateras then lists the other reasons why your machine’s timer may be giving an inaccurate reading.

You use a detergent that’s incompatible with your machine.

You use too much detergent (more soap = extra rinsing time).

You put a full load of laundry on the wrong cycle, like a “quick-wash” cycle.

You overfill the machine.

“Your washer isn’t trying to gaslight you,” Pateras reassures viewers before shifting blame to user error. “It’s just trying to survive your laundry habits.”

Pateras’ video has over 200,000 views. Viewers cracked jokes about “laundry time” and expressed remorse after misplacing blame on their washing machines.

“I’m gonna start telling my friends I’m on washing machine time and it’s just my hopeful naïve guess,” one said.

Others likened it to “football minutes.”

“So I’m here annoyed because my washer is lying but really she’s just making sure she does a good job?” another questioned.

“Thanks for this information, I will now apologize to my machine for yelling at it that one time,” another said.

Home & Gardens spoke to several appliance and laundry experts who all co-signed Pateras’ claims. However, the magazine adds that something may be wrong with your machine if the timer is off by more than 30 minutes. In that case, it’s recommended that you get your machine looked at for necessary repairs.

