“Make a report”: Woman goes to the gynecologist. Then the doctor looks her up and down, shames her

A mom of three has gone viral on TikTok after recounting an uncomfortable experience with her gynecologist, saying she felt judged and shamed during a recent appointment.

Jess (@jess.gonlife) shared that she was seen by a new physician during a routine obstetrician-gynecologist (OB/GYN) visit and opened up about some ongoing health issues, including recurring yeast infections. But instead of receiving support, Jess said the doctor made assumptions about her personal life and left her feeling scrutinized based on her appearance.

The experience was upsetting enough that Jess said she reported the physician. Her story clearly struck a nerve: as of Tuesday, her video had racked up more than 66,300 views.

What happened?

Before the appointment even began, Jess said she felt uneasy. The doctor looked her up and down, she claimed, like a silent judgment was already being passed.

That feeling only deepened once the conversation turned to Jess’s recent struggle with recurring yeast infections, which she said stemmed from a new polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis. Since the doctor was new and unfamiliar with her case, Jess tried to give her the full picture.

“I had never seen this doctor. She had never treated me, so I was giving her the backstory on my health,” Jess explained.

But things went downhill fast. During the vaginal exam, Jess said she told the doctor the speculum was causing pain—only to have her concerns brushed aside. That, she said, was the first red flag.

Then came the comment that left Jess stunned. After the exam, she asked what she could do to help prevent yeast infections. Instead of advice, she said the doctor responded with a snide remark, “Well, you sure do look like someone who has a really good time.”

“I panicked when she said that,” Jess recalled. “I didn’t understand how she came to that conclusion.”

According to Jess, the doctor assumed she had multiple sexual partners and wasn’t using protection—an assumption Jess believes was based entirely on how she looked.

“I immediately asked to speak with someone and reported her, of course,” she said, noting she’s only ever been with her husband and ex-husband.

Jess’s story has resonated with many online, sparking a conversation about bias in medicine—and how women, especially those navigating reproductive health issues, are too often met with judgment instead of care.

Viewers applaud the woman for taking action

In the comment section of Jess’s video, many viewers applauded her for speaking up and taking the first step by reporting the gynecologist.

That said, several urged her to go further—filing a formal complaint with the medical board, contacting the clinic’s patient advocacy office, or even sharing the doctor’s name to prevent others from having a similar experience.

“Don’t be shy, drop her name,” one woman quipped.

“Make a report to your state’s medical board,” another advised.

“You can report her license,” a third viewer shared.

Some commenters shared their own stories of being dismissed or judged in medical settings, pointing to a broader problem: too often, women’s concerns—especially around reproductive health—aren’t taken seriously.

“My worst experiences were with women gynecologists,” one commenter revealed.

“I had a primary care doctor like this in San Diego, too,” another wrote. “If you’re near there, I wonder if it’s the same practice.”

And some took it upon themselves to answer the question the doctor failed to—how to actually prevent yeast infections.

“Sit in the tub with some apple cider vinegar,” said one woman, who claimed she also suffered from recurring yeast infections. “CURED me.”

“Cut gluten from your diet and see if that helps,” another added.

“Try consuming less sugar,” a third woman advised. “I have PCOS, too, and it happens when I have too much sugar.”

What happens if my gynecologist judges me?

As Jess’s story shows, patients can report a doctor for unprofessional behavior—even if it doesn’t amount to medical malpractice. While rude or judgmental comments might not be legally actionable, they can still violate ethical or licensing standards.

Patients can file a complaint directly with the doctor’s practice, as Jess did, or take additional steps. This might include contacting the state medical board or leaving a public review on platforms like Google or Yelp.

Most medical boards offer online or written complaint processes, but be aware that these complaints may not remain confidential. Patients might need to provide detailed information, including dates, locations, and specifics about the encounter, if the board opens an investigation.

As of press time, it’s unclear whether Jess has escalated her complaint to state authorities. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok for further comment.

