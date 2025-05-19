Only Black first-class traveler says American Airlines “ran out” of meals before she could be served

A Black travel influencer is going viral after posting a TikTok alleging she was the only first-class passenger on an American Airlines flight who wasn’t served a meal. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4.9 million times, the influencer says she was given just a cup of coffee, while fellow passengers dined around her. She has since posted updates addressing the discourse and backlash and standing by her experience, which she called “humiliating.”

The influencer, who goes by @johbidoo_official on TikTok, has over 540K followers on TikTok and 223K on Instagram. She regularly posts travel and lifestyle-related content and was on a domestic flight from Boston to Miami when the incident happened.

What does @johbidoo_official’s video show?

The first video, which has been viewed more than 4.9M times, shows the influencer sitting in her first-class seat, with a cup of coffee on an empty table, while others around her eat. Text on the video reads, “When u the only black person in first class and the food apparently ran out… Well thank u American Airlines”, along with the caption, “MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.”

Commenters were enraged by what they were seeing. “Flight attendant here, they were provided with enough meals. They didn’t run out!!” one user said. Another added that this was a “blessing in disguise”, and “May your lawsuit check be PLENTIFUL.” Others shared their own experiences of racism while traveling. “This literally happened to my black boyfriend on American Airlines too – 3 years ago,” one user, Liv, said. “I’ve noticed some flight attendants catch an attitude as soon as they see me,” added user Estelle. “Also, if they see I’m struggling with my bag they’ll look away but they’ll help others put their bag up.”



However, not everyone was on board with some accusing Johbidoo of making it up. Some users were also quick to note the seats didn’t seem as premium as their price suggested. “These seats don’t even look first class,” Magnolia 10 commented.

In the days since, the video has gone viral and has been reported on by outlets including the Daily Mail. Johbidoo has posted several updates to her TikTok page, including a repost of the original video with text adding, “AMERICAN AIRLINES CALLED MY PHONE. Currently on standby. Thank u everyone.”

The TikToker’s most in-depth update came on May 19 as she posted a longer video with more information about her experience, captioned “It always facts over opinions.” In it, she challenged claims from those who questioned her, as they had never personally experienced this while flying.

“Like every flight ever flown has the exact same crew. That makes no sense,” she said. She also clarified that, “The only thing I consumed aboard that plane was a cup of coffee”, and that she felt “dismissed, humiliated, left out, shamed.”

Commenters continued to express their support, with one user suggesting, “Girl go get your lawyer asappp.”

“What really breaks my heart is, no amount of compensation or anything would fix this. It should never have happened in the first place. No one should have to feel this way,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to American Airlines for comment.

