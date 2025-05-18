Woman’s “awful” experience returning Chanel flats sparks outpouring of similar experiences in luxury stores

A New York influencer has gone viral on TikTok after recounting what she called a nightmare experience trying to return a pair of Chanel flats to the store.

Halley Kate (@halleykate), a popular content creator, declared in a recent video that she’s “never shopping at Chanel again” after allegedly receiving dismissive treatment from store staff.

She said she was thrilled at first to get a pair of Chanel shoes, but soured quickly after they “disintegrated” and her attempt to return them was met with indifference.

The shoes, she said, were “destroyed.” What’s worse, Kate said the workers couldn’t have cared less.”

As of Friday, her takedown of the luxury brand had racked up nearly 1.5 million views.

An issue returning Chanel flats

Kate recently showed off a new pair of black Chanel ballet flats in a TikTok unboxing video, writing, “Prepare to be sick of seeing these on me.”

But that excitement didn’t last.

In a follow-up video, the influencer said the shoes started falling apart almost immediately—she claimed the sole began peeling after just 20 minutes of wear. Hoping to return them, Kate headed back to the store, visibly nervous. “I’m really scared,” she said, walking in with a friend.

Once there, Kate says a Chanel employee refused the return, claiming the store couldn’t verify the shoes were in their original condition. But Kate had a receipt and had bought the shoes just two days earlier.

She was initially open to an exchange, but said the staff showed zero interest in helping her at all.

“That was the worst customer service,” she said, vowing never to shop at Chanel again.

Chanel’s customer service falls flat

While Kate didn’t film her interaction with the Chanel employee, she’s far from the first customer to complain about the brand’s notoriously icy customer service.

A year ago, a post on the r/handbags subreddit asked if anyone else had noticed a “decline in Chanel’s customer service.” The response? A resounding yes.

“The last time I tried buying a wallet, the lady at the flagship in our city seemed too bored to show me what they had,” one commenter wrote. “I felt like I was bothering her the whole time.”

Another added that Chanel “acts like a very old luxury brand… yet does little to ensure the experience is actually a good one”—unless you’re rich.

Complaints about rude or indifferent treatment at Chanel boutiques go back years, with blog posts dating as far back as 2010. Even influencers, it seems, aren’t spared the snobbery.

In her video, Kate cheekily referenced Real Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel, who also aired her Chanel grievances in 2024, saying she felt like an “interloper” at a Chicago boutique.

Frankel’s issue, however, appeared to stem from not booking an appointment—something that’s now required at certain Chanel locations.

So, no, it’s not just you, Halley. The Chanel attitude might just be part of the brand?

The risks of shopping at luxury brands

In the comments under Kate’s video, several viewers urged her to dispute the charge, saying she shouldn’t have to pay for shoes that fell apart after one wear.

“You should email corporate and the president of the company,” one woman advised. “Make a huge deal. You will get your money back or be able to exchange it.”

“Try calling or emailing their customer support instead of going in-store,” another added. “They’re usually way more professional.” “Contact their customer service HQ,” a third viewer wrote.

Others said this kind of treatment is, unfortunately, par for the course with some designer brands. “Unfortunately, I’m not surprised at all,” one commenter said. “The service at the SoHo location is terrible.”

“Happened with my friend at Tiffany’s,” another shared. “They totally gaslit her.”

“Name brands have gone downhill so bad,” a third user wrote. “People used to buy them for quality, but now they are just as bad as Dollar Tree.”

Some commenters said that Kate’s story confirms their decision to avoid shopping at Chanel.

“I’m glad I’m broke so I’ll never buy anything from Chanel,” one quipped.

“This is why I don’t shop there,” another echoed. “Why are they so brutal?”

“Will never purchase anything from them,” a third commenter said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kate via TikTok comment and to Chanel through its online contact form.

