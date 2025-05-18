“All you need is a very sugary espresso-filled drink”: Man notices 2 dead plants in his yard. Then he uses Sabrina Carpenter’s coffee from Dunkin’ to revive them

Most gardeners know black coffee can revitalize a dying plant, providing nutrients and deterring pests. Can sugary coffee do the same thing? One man swears by this old family secret after using an iced brown sugar shaken espresso coffee from Dunkin’ on two dying trees in his yard.

Family secret tested

“This is borderline black magic. I don’t even know if I should be telling you this,” gardener Jesse (@brickbybricks) tells his 1.6 million viewers.

He shows a tree that has visible signs that it’s dying: browning leaves.

“If you have a tree looking like it’s about to die, like this guy, all you need is a very sugary, espresso-filled drink, and it will bring them back,” he explains, holding a medium iced brown sugar shaken espresso from Dunkin’.

“I found that these brown sugar shaken espressos work really well. This is like the Sabrina one?” he says, referring to Dunkin’s collab with the pop star.

The creator then dumps the coffee onto the leaves instead of the roots.

“Pop this open, get some at the roots,” he says.

Afterward, Jesse turns his attention to another withered tree with completely discolored leaves. “This one is, like, dead-dead, so we’re gonna do this one, too. We’re gonna pit this one more at the base,” he adds, pouring the rest of the drink’s contents at the bottom of the tree.

He is adamant that this trick works. “I think you guys are under the impression that I’m very much not joking. Check back with me in two months. They’re both gonna be green and healthy. Mark my words,” he concludes.

“Old family secret,” he shares in the caption.

Viewers weren’t convinced

“How much did Dunkin pay to start this rumor?” one viewer asked.

“I feel like I’ve heard of people using used coffee grounds for plants, but I don’t know,” another stated.

“In order for us to believe you, you have to make this a series, you have to report back at least weekly,” a third remarked.

“So you’re gonna replace them.. GOT IT,” a fourth said.

Can sugary coffee stimulate plant growth?

Contrary to what Jesse is proclaiming, different outlets advised against this. Even coffee with milk residue and sugary water is a big no-no. Martha Stewart states that the sweetness can attract pests and produce harmful bacteria that destroy your garden. Instead, it’s recommended to use diluted black coffee on plants.

How to correctly water plants with coffee

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry! Here are some tips from The Spruce. It’s easier than you think:

Choose the coffee grounds you want.

Brew them.

Mix 1/4 coffee and 3/4 water or half and half, depending on the strength.

Transfer either to the soil or the compost.

Remember that you should only do this once a week, or it will lose effectiveness.

