“Part of the agenda”: Walmart shoppers test theory that Great Value ice cream doesn’t melt

It’s a well-known fact that many of the “ice cream” brands on store shelves today are not, in fact, ice cream. Instead, these frozen desserts are, technically speaking, just that: “frozen desserts.” And if one looks carefully at the label, they’ll realize that the product never directly claims to be ice cream.

This idea has been discussed on the internet numerous times. Users have called out popular brands for not actually being ice cream. And they have demonstrated how some brands of frozen dessert don’t melt after being left out of the freezer.

However, this has some people wondering: If the label actually says “ice cream,” can you really trust that it’s ice cream? Now, TikTok user Julie (@julie_lunar) has put that idea to the test in a video with over 747,000 views.

Is this Great Value ice cream sandwich made with real ice cream?

In her video, Julie and her partner say they’re testing a popular “conspiracy theory” regarding Great Value ice cream sandwiches.

Unlike other frozen treats, which do not have the words “ice cream” on their labels, Great Value ice cream sandwiches proudly claim that they are “made with real ice cream.” According to Julie, this means that if one were to leave one outside of the freezer overnight, it would melt.

“We’re gonna take these home, leave them out, and see if they melt,” she says. She’s holding a box of Great Value Ice Cream Sandwiches.

In order to test this, the pair takes the ice cream sandwich out of its paper wrapper and places it on a plate. The next morning, they return to the sandwich and discover that it is still mostly intact, though the color of the “ice cream” has changed slightly.

“That is still an intact ice cream sandwich,” the TikToker summarizes.

Why doesn’t this Great Value ice cream sandwich melt?

As noted by Snopes, there are a few reasons why Great Value ice cream sandwiches do not melt, despite containing real ice cream.

According to Walmart, part of the reason for the slow melting rate is the fact that the ice cream contains more cream than other ice creams. This causes it to melt at a slower rate.

However, this isn’t the only reason. Snopes references a piece from Consumer Reports that found that the ice cream sandwiches contained stabilizers such as calcium sulfate and guar gum — ingredients that significantly slow the sandwiches’ melting rate.

‘Food shouldn’t be chemistry’

The sandwiches fit the legal definition of ice cream, and the ingredients have been deemed safe to eat by the FDA. However, many commenters expressed their disgust and disappointment at the results of Julie’s test.

“They used to totally melt, I remember we had to eat them fast in the summer,” wrote a user. “WTF?”

“Bread doesn’t mold or stick to your mouth and ice cream don’t melt any more,” offered another. “I’m so done.”

“Welcome to reality,” stated a third. “It’s like that with far more foods than you’re willing to accept.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and to Julie via TikTok direct message and comment.

