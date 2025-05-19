“Not today Satan”: Woman gets new Bank of America debit card. Then she reads the back and has to shred it

A Bank of America customer was shocked after receiving a debit card with a 666 CVC code.

Featured Video

Charisma (@charismatev) uploaded to TikTok, where her video about the situation garnered over 82,000 views.

“So I got a new debit card, ’cause someone kept doing fraud on my last one,” she explains.

The TikToker opens up a piece of mail. It’s a card that she received from Bank of America. Packaged with the card is a terms and conditions sheet.

Advertisement

She doesn’t seem to take issue with any of the terms attached to using the card. “I’m looking at the package, OK cool, looking at my numbers,” she says as her tone dramatically changes.

It’s because of the card’s CVC code. “Take a wild guess, Bank of America, by the way. Three, two, you guessed it. 666,” she says.

Bank of America CVC

She shows the CVC code on her card. “I do not want to deposit with the devil. Do not want to withdraw witchcraft,” she says, looking down.

Advertisement

An image of a shredded card pops up on the screen—showcasing the lengths Charisma went through to rebuke the card. “To the banks out there, some numbers should be off limits,” she claims.

“I understand not everyone’s Christian, not everyone believes in that stuff. If you believe there’s evil in this world, there has to be a source of that evil,” she adds.

Why is 666 considered a “bad” number?

There are several reasons why “666” has been associated with wrongdoing. For starters, it’s called “the number of the beast” in the Bible. “Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for the number is that of a man; and his number is 666,” one translation of the Bible’s Book of Revelation says, per howstuffworks.

Advertisement

Contrary to popular belief, who exactly the “Beast” is is unclear, though many think it’s the Antichrist or Satan, who are not one and the same. Also, the exact number has been contested. There is some discourse as to whether or not the true “number of the beast” refers to “616,” not “666.”

666 is not always a bad number

According to howstuffworks, “666” can also be a good sign. “Repeated single digits that have spiritual meaning for those who believe in guardian angels or spirit guides. In the world of angel numbers, 666 isn’t a bad omen,” it notes.

The outlet says that the number can serve as a gentle reminder to not lose sight of the larger picture by sweating the small stuff. It can also be a reminder, in regards to one’s love life, to prioritize or deprioritize one’s love life, depending on if the people in it are good or bad. Lastly, in regards to one’s career, it can be a reminder to set good work-life boundaries.

Advertisement

This number is apparently all about balance. “The true meaning of this angel number is to bring balance to your life,” howstuffworks notes.

Some folks weren’t really freaked out by seeing the number but rather found Charisma’s editing humorous. “The cut to it being destroyed is cracking me up,” one penned.

Advertisement

But there were others who were right on board with the TikToker’s line of thinking. “This happened to me. I took it to the bank and asked for a new card so quick. Don’t play with me!” one person said.

While another replied, “I don’t blame you. Not today Satan.”

“That happened to me, before immediately ordered a new one,” another user penned.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bank of America and Charisma via email for further information.