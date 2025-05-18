In recent years, students have used AI to generate essays and complete assignments. Statista revealed that a whopping 86% have reported having AI help them with schoolwork. Although students are barred from using it, one woman learned that teachers aren’t after her canceled class via an AI-generated song.

“Well, that is something new from my teacher,” @music4life071 wrote in the text overlay, tilting her head side to side, her mouth agape and face scrunched in perplexity. Then, she shows 3 million viewers what she is referring to.

When she turns the camera to face her computer, she unveils a “no class tomorrow” email with a video file attached. Once the content creator clicks on it, an AI Song Generator: Vibe video pops up in the corner of the screen and plays it. “Ayo fam, it’s your teacher, and I’m down bad. I’m coughing like crazy, my head is feeling mad. I’m not ghosting, just caught a bug,” a female AI voice sings.

The song continues becoming what some might find cringy, “Wish I could teach, but I’m snuggled up. No class today, no cap. Sipping on tea, tryna fix this peak. Y’all get a pass but don’t act sus or I’ll drop a pop quiz, yeah.” @music4life071 is at a loss for words, the camera flipping to reveal her even more puzzled expression than before. “Idk how to react,” she says in the text overlay.

She spoke on behalf of all students in the caption, “All students are confused af.”

However, whether this clip is a skit or real is unknown since @music4life071 posts similar content where the same sender has been her “boss” and “classmate.”

What do viewers think?

Most took this at face value and cracked jokes. “Who left AI unattended with the teacher!?” one viewer quipped.

“So funny she’s trying to keep up with this generation,” a second jested.

Moreover, some teachers would’ve done this as well. “As a millennial professor, I would definitely troll my students with this,” one user stated.

“As a professor who was sick last week, I am so mad I am just now seeing this,” another emarked.

How AI is infiltrating the classroom

According to a report from K-12 Dive, 67% of educators surveyed implemented artificial intelligence, a 16% increase from the previous school year.

These tools have assisted teachers in catching AI plagiarism, crafting lesson plans, and discussing individualized plans with parents and students. However, this does come with downsides.

The University of Illinois lists hindering social skills and security concerns as some of the many potential problems.

As AI advances, it will continue to impact our lives, albeit better or worse.

The Daily Dot reached out to @music4life071via TikTok comment and direct message.

