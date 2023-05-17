‘She took back a frying pan with eggs still in it’: Walmart employee calls out co-worker for accepting ‘anything’ as a return

A TikToker featured his fellow Walmart employee, whom he dubbed the “return queen,” and a used frying pan that she accepted as a store return in a viral video posted yesterday.

In the clip, which has been viewed 396,500 times since it was first shared, user Joseph Forehand (@the1992joseph) films his co-worker behind the customer service desk.

“This bitch takes back anything, look,” Forehand jokes before zooming in on a bag with a dirty frying pan inside.

“She took back a frying pan with eggs still in it,” he laughs, as his co-worker bashfully turns away.

According to Walmart’s website, “returns are available for nearly everything Walmart sells,” with customers encouraged to keep receipts for at least 90 days after purchasing an item online or in-store in order to successfully return or replace it.

Users commended Forehand’s coworker for accepting the return, as she likely had to deal with an insistent customer.

“Sometimes you gotta pick your battles in retail,” one user wrote.

“I worked there when I was younger and one time a guy came in with BOXES of half-eaten food. The general manager approved the return,” another shared.

A further commenter said that they once returned 20 unopened frozen meals in order to afford gas. “Food can be returned without a receipt. They will just put it on a gift card,” they revealed.

Other users speculated that the frying pan was returned dirty on purpose. “It was to show y’all it definitely wasn’t non-stick,” one joked.

“I mean if it was faulty… and eggs didn’t cook the way you expected,” another user defended the customer. “Walmart is satisfaction guaranteed. Lol.”

“The lady was just making sure you all knew the pan was defective,” a third agreed.

