‘It shows that your receipt is from the last 4 hours’: Walmart shopper gets stopped at the door. The worker has to scan receipts now

If you’ve ever shopped at Walmart, you’re probably familiar with one quirk of the checkout process.

Featured Video

After you’ve scanned your items and paid, you head toward the exit of the store—only for someone to flag you down to take a look at your receipt.

While this is designed to help deter shoplifting, over the years, it has caused some problems. For example, one user documented their attempt at malicious compliance by making the receipt checker keep their receipt; another claimed that, after refusing to show the receipt checker their receipt, they were illegally detained in the store. This is despite the fact that, in most states, Walmart is not allowed to force you to show your receipt.

No matter how many incidents occur, it seems that Walmart is doubling down on its receipt checkers, as evidenced by a new policy shown in a video with over 115,000 views posted by TikTok user @retail.nightmare.

Advertisement

Is Walmart going to start scanning receipts?

In the video, the TikTok user shows a Walmart worker who is explaining what she claims is a new system that’s being tested in select Walmart locations.

The system appears to involve a receipt scanner, which employees are directed to use on customers’ receipts.

“It just shows that your receipt is from the last four hours, that it’s from this store, and the items in that receipt,” the employee says.

Advertisement

According to the employee, this change came about as a result of customers bringing in fake receipts, then attempting to walk out with items listed on that fake receipt that they did not actually purchase.

“We scan each receipt and then we, like her, just look for the biggest items,” the worker states.

Are “fake receipts” really an issue?

While there’s been considerable talk about rising shoplifting in recent years, it appears that claims about substantial shoplifting increases aren’t backed by data, and a member of the National Retail Federation previously confirmed to the Daily Dot that such claims were “not quantifiable” and instead “based on the retailer’s perception.”

Advertisement

As noted by the New York Times, “The various sources of crime data — from government agencies and private groups — tell a consistent story. Retail theft has not spiked nationwide in the past several years.”

Whether the use of fake receipts in Walmart theft is on the rise cannot be confirmed, though there have been several recent cases in which alleged thieves have been accused of using fake receipts to facilitate their actions.

In the comments section, users expressed their distaste for this system, with some pointing out the various issues that may arise as a result of using it.

Advertisement

“Instead of having all these people standing at the doors, why don’t you have people work at the register that could actually ring up all the items & then you won’t have to worry about people not payin,” said a user.

“What if I select email my receipt and I don’t have access to my phone when I go through?” asked another.

“Just shop at target they don’t treat you like a criminal after being forced to check yourself out,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and @retail.nightmare via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.